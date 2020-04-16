Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernie "Butch" Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernie "Butch" Brown On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Ernie "Butch" Brown, of Pahrump, Nevada passed away at the age of 73. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend and he will be dearly missed. Ernie was born on November 17, 1946 in Prescott, Iowa to Homer and Betty Brown. He grew up in Iowa with his father, mother, and two sisters Cindy and Linda. When Ernie was in high school his family moved to Los Angeles, CA. In Los Angeles he met his lifelong friend Bob Wilson. He also met Jean Fraley and they were married shortly after high school. Ernie and Jean had two children, Greg and Stacy. Over the years they lived in several different cities including Santa Clarita and Bakersfield before moving to Santa Maria, CA. After the passing of his wife Jean he met and married Cindy Hargis. Together they had a son Prescott. Over the years Ernie owned and operated several different businesses while in Santa Maria, including a candy distribution company and a powder coating company. The company he was most proud of owning was Arroyo Grande Glass, originally owned and operated with his wife Cindy and currently owned and operated with his daughter Stacy. Ernie loved to talk with people and to support his community. He never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He even enjoyed talking politics! He prided himself on making lasting friendships through business. Ernie enjoyed spending time with his family, laughing with friends, being outdoors, playing golf, and going horseback riding. In 2016 he retired to Pahrump where he was able to create many new friendships and reconnect with his love of horseback riding. He was especially proud that at the age of 73 he was able to participate in a Senior Professional Bullriding event. Ernie was preceded in death by his father Homer, his mother Betty, and his first wife Jean. He is survived by his children, son Greg (his wife Stacy and their children Austin and Madi), daughter Stacy (her husband Bert and their son Alex) and son Prescott. He is also survived by his former wife Cindy, as well as his sisters Cindy (her husband Tom) and Linda (her husband Cliff) and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Due to the current social distancing policies in place, a Celebration of Life service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

