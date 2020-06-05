Ethel Irene Spry 1925 - 2020 Ethel Irene Spry passed away peacefully at home at the age of 94 on May 13, 2020 in San Luis Obispo, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Spry, her parents, and three sisters. Ethel is survived by her daughters Linda (Troy) Barnhart of Hanford, CA, Nancy Bourne of Sonoma, CA, and son, Kevin Spry of Mountain House, CA; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Doris Smith of Selma, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Born Ethel Irene Christensen in Selma, CA to Walter and Sophie Christensen, she was the youngest of five daughters, including Edith, who was her identical twin. She graduated from Four C's Secretarial School in Fresno, CA. Late into WWII, working as a nanny, she met a dashing serviceman and Pearl Harbor survivor, Everett Joseph Spry, which lead to a lifetime partnership with the love of her life. They soon welcomed their three children. Their family farmed in Selma until they moved to Fresno, CA. Eventually moving to San Luis Obispo, CA, Everett was a Correctional Officer and Ethel was the Executive Secretary for the Associated Student's Union at Cal Poly, SLO until her retirement. She was highly regarded and loved by staff and students alike, many of whom remained in touch with her throughout her long life. Ethel's family was her greatest joy! With her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, her days were always full of family events, holidays, births, marriages, graduations, and a revolving door of visitors. She attended the First Baptist Church, read countless books, crocheted, and practiced her puzzle and card playing skills. Tiny in stature, Ethel's presence in the community for more than 65 years left a colossal impression among her friends, local business owners, and thousands of college students she cheered on throughout their academic years. She was a familiar hug to everyone and a stranger to none. Ethel never forgot a birthday or anniversary, never missed a family gathering, and still lived on her own, with a valid driver's license, at almost 95 years old. To her family and friends she was timeless, fearless, graceful, compassionate and a true inspiration. Those who knew her never under-estimated her quick wit, knowledge of the world and shrewd competitive spirit. She taught her family to turn all failures into lessons, live by humility not greed, and never expect her to give up the win just because you are cute. No services are scheduled. Burial was held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider treating someone to a meal at any of the local restaurants throughout the San Luis Obispo/Pismo region, or in your own community, to celebrate Ethel's love of blessing others with a great meal and spending time together. The family wishes to thank everyone who helped make her life full and joyous.



