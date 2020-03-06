Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Mae Pludow. View Sign Service Information Benedict-Rettey Mortuary & Crematorium 1401 Quintana Rd Morro Bay , CA 93442 (805)-772-7382 Visitation 1:00 PM Benedict-Rettey Mortuary & Crematorium 1401 Quintana Rd Morro Bay , CA 93442 View Map Service 2:00 PM Benedict-Rettey Mortuary & Crematorium 1401 Quintana Rd Morro Bay , CA 93442 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ethel Mae Pludow Mrs. Ethel Mae Pludow, 98, of San Diego California died peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from complications of dementia and Merkel Cell Carcinoma. Visitation is at 1 p.m. Saturday March 7 with a service at 2 p.m. at Benedict-Rettey Mortuary Chapel of Morro Bay. Burial at Cayucos Morro Bay Cemetery at a date to be determined. Ethel was born in 1921 in Waynoka, Oklahoma. She attended Saint Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Wichita, Kansas and became a Registered Nurse (RN). She joined the Army and served as a Nurse in a unit in Northern Africa during WWII. She received the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon and an Honorable Service Lapel Button (WWII Victory Medal) was issued. She retired as a 2 nd Lieutenant. Following the war, Ethel pursued further study at the University of Southern California (USC) Nursing Department and worked as a Nurse in the USC Student Health Center. She married Howard Raymond Pludow in 1946. As Howard completed dental school, they began raising their family in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. Ethel and Howard built their retirement home in Cayucos, California and lived there for over 20 years. Following Howard's passing, Ethel moved to San Diego, California to live with her daughter, Julie. Ethel's love and priority were her husband and children. Ethel was also an avid horse woman and belonged to Equestrian Trails Inc. Corral #30. Ethel and Howard were active members of the Cayucos Lions Club (she was a Lioness). She enjoyed traveling, dancing, and gardening. She had a positive attitude, and a loving and caring personality. She was patient, calm, and understanding, but also was a tough, hard-working mid-western farm girl. Ethel's passing follows that of her parents Benjamin Harrison Fiscus and Paulina "Jennie" Jane Fiscus, husband Howard R. Pludow DDS, daughter Colleen Judith Pludow, sisters Helen Irene Ring and Ella Faye Wadlington (Steven Myrick Wadlington), and brother Clarence Allen Fiscus. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Colleen Ault and Doris Marie Fiscus, and four of her.Children, Julie Idella Pludow (William Beltz), Raymond Bryan Pludow (Susan Pludow), Cynthia Renee Sugimoto (Lee Sugimoto), and Sandra Denise Jensen (Kevin Jensen), and her four grandchildren, Taylor Harrison Pludow, Bryce Amelia Pludow (Andrew Heiberg), Hannah Waverly Pludow, and Jason Kazuo Sugimoto, her great grandson, Daven Harrison Pludow, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Any questions please contact Cindy Sugimoto at

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020

