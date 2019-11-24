Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Joseph Silva Jr.. View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary 3450 El Camino Real Atascadero , CA 93422 (805)-466-1161 Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene Joseph Silva, Jr. May 13, 1953 - Nov. 18, 2019 Eugene Joseph Silva, Jr, age 66, passed with his family and friends around him on November 18, 2019 in San Luis Obispo, California after a brave battle with cancer and its complications. Gene was born on May 13, 1953 in San Luis Obispo, California to Evelyn and Eugene Silva, Sr. Gene graduated from Coast Union High School in 1971 and attended Cuesta College and Cal Poly, earning his AA in Business Management. Gene had a successful career in agricultural sales for over 40 years where he made lifelong friends. Gene is survived by his wife, Arleen, three daughters and their husbands, Jody and Jason Pompili, Heidi and Brian Kilpatrick (sons Jameson and Brixton Kilpatrick), and Christina and Tom Willoughby (sons Jeffrey and Easton Willoughby), and his brother and wife, Greg and Roberta Silva. He was preceded in death by his late son Jeffrey Joseph Silva, and his parents. Gene spent his time with his family and dear friends that he welcomed as family. Between spending long summers in the garden with his wife and get-away vacations camping, Gene was the center of his family, dedicating himself to his wife, children, grandchildren, and his dog Callie. Gene had a quiet strength that had unwavering support to his family. Family and friends are invited to attend the Rosary at Chapel of the Roses on Sunday November 24th at 5:00 PM located at 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero CA 93422 and the Celebration of Life on Monday, November 25th at 11:00 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church located at 820 Creston Road, Paso Robles, CA. The family wants to send deep appreciation to those friends and family who supported Gene and his family through his journey. The love and support will always be cherished.

