Eugene Peters

April 22, 1930 - October 3, 2020

San Luis Obispo , California - Eugene L. Peters

Born on April 22, 1930 in Jacksonville, AR to the late Alonzo and Ruth Kyzer Peters. He was preceded in death by his older brother, 3 younger sisters and 1 daughter. He is survived by 3 sisters, 1 brother, 2 daughters, 9 grandkids, 24 great-grandkids, 2 great, great-grandkids, multiple nieces and nephews, and his wife of 13 years. He was a Korean War Veteran and received a Silver Star, Army Good Conduct Ribbon with 2 Bronze Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, Air Force Overseas Ribbon, United Nations Lorena Service Medal, Expert Badge for M1 Pistol and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. When he returned from Korea, he trained in Florida for the SAC missile WQ, then worked in Prescott, Maine on the SAC missile. He then came to Vandenburg AFB to work on theTitan missile in 1960. He joined IBEW 413 in 1961 and retired in 1990 to play golf every day and to enjoy his family. His true passion was decorating for Christmas. He won the Grover Beach Christmas Award 3 years. We will have a Celebration of Life Saturday, October 10th at 2:00 P.M. at 631 Pasatiempo in San Luis Obispo.

Please join us!





