Evelyn Gene Brown Evelyn Gene Brown died peacefully on September 4, 2020 in Novato, California at the age of 89. Evelyn is survived by her six children: David Brown of Merced, Dale (Bonnie) Brown of Meridian, Idaho, Dennis (Gail) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Donald (Debbie) Brown of Paso Robles, Diane (Peter) Oser of Novato, and Darlene (Eric) Parker of Porterville. She had 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Beth Allen of Paso Robles and her brother, Del Doty of Lancaster and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the wife of the late Joe Brown of San Luis Obispo. Evelyn was born on February 24, 1931 to Leland and Veryl Doty. She lived in Shandon and moved to San Luis Obispo in 1951 when she and Joe married. Evelyn was a Homemaker, Caregiver, and helped Joe run Joe Brown's Woodyard, a longtime San Luis Obispo business. Evelyn was quite the photographer and enjoyed playing the piano. She was passionate about genealogy for nearly her entire life. She was later a resident of Templeton and had lived in Novato for the past 15 years. Due to COVID-19, interment will be private. Donations to American Cancer Society
preferred.