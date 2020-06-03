Evelyn Justine (Sherwood) Delmartini Evelyn Justine (Sherwood) Delmartini entered her eternal home on May 7, 2020, at age 87, while residing at the Atascadero Christian Home where she had many dear friends. Evelyn was born in 1932 in Schenectady, New York, the third of nine children of Floyd and Elizabeth Sherwood. The family moved to California in 1945. After graduating from San Luis Obispo High School in 1950, Evelyn moved to Indiana for a short time where she worked as a secretary for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Upon returning to San Luis Obispo, she worked for Union Oil Company where she made many lifelong friends. Evelyn married Charles (Charlie) Delmartini; together, they owned and operated Delmartini Real Estate for many years. After retiring from real estate, she worked for Cuesta Title Company as a title representative. Evelyn was active in the Republican Women's Association, the Miss SLO Pageant, and La Fiesta. She was on the board of directors for Cal Poly boosters, and as a huge fan of the Mustangs football team, she attended their games as long as she was able. Evelyn lived an active life. Besides enjoying tennis, she and Charles shared their love for skiing with a close group of friends and made many fun memories during their travels. After Charles passed away, Evelyn moved to Atascadero to be near her family. There she became involved with the North County Alzheimer's Association. She had a vibrant personality, a quick wit, and lit up the room at any party. Evelyn was notorious for her chic style and enjoying a good martini. She was very close to her family and never missed a celebration. Evelyn will be greatly missed by her children, Steven (Sandra), Janice (Michael), Lori (Greg) and Alan; her four grandchildren, Matthew, Ross, Eamonn (Juliet) and Monica (Will); her six siblings, Floyd, Lenore (Bob), Lois, Richard, Karen (Dick), and Don Brian (Junee'); sister-in-law Judi, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, and her siblings Marilyn and Robert. Due to Covid-19, a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice SLO County or North County Alzheimer's Association in Evelyn's name.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.