Everett Earl Whitbeck Everett Earl Whitbeck died peacefully in his 96th year on February 11, 2020. Born in Albion, NY, he grew up on a farm, joined the National Guard in his teens and became regular army in 1940 where he served 2 tours in WWII. In '45, he married Alice Detlefson, his high school sweetheart, then attended the University of Hawaii, the American University in D.C. where he got a Master's Degree, and the Johns Hopkins Institute of Languages where he became fluent in Chinese. After years working for the CIA, he retired to Los Osos with his beloved wife where he did piano work, raised bees and was active in the Methodist church. Ev lived a full and amazing life, always learning, exploring the world, and caring for his family. He is survived by his children, Mark Whitbeck, John Whitbeck and Erica Mehaffy, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Alice and his son, Everett Jr.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020