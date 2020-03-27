Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Everett M. (Chan) Chandler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Everett M. (Chan) Chandler February 6, 1917- March 23, 2020 Everett (Chan) Chandler, a long time San Luis resident, Army Air Force veteran and long time leader at Cal Poly, passed away peacefully at home on March 23, 2020 after 103 years of an amazing, vibrant and fulfilling life. Chan was born on February 6, 1917 to Frank and Frances Chandler in Fort Bragg, California but soon after his birth the family moved to Pinole in the San Francisco Bay Area where Chan's father had a job with the Sperry Flour company. Chan's youngest years were spent wandering the hills of Pinole and playing baseball with the big kids. At age seven his family moved to San Leandro where he entered Washington Elementary School and eventually San Leandro High School. At San Leandro High Chan excelled in school and athletics playing on the football, basketball, tennis and baseball teams and also participated in track and field. He was offered a chance to join the Yankees minor league baseball system but declined in order to continue his studies. During high school and college, Chan was lucky to find summer work at the Hudson Lumber Company working seven days a week, 12 hours per day for 31 cents per hourgood work during the height of the Depression. His other jobs in these years included delivering Christmas mail and working at a gold mine. Chan entered the University of California, Berkeley in 1935 and graduated in 1939 with a degree in economics but with a strong background in engineering and the sciences. After graduation he moved to Sacramento and began work at the State of California Personnel Office. It was during this time that he married Thelma, who had been a classmate at UC Berkeley and with whom Chan had three children, Alan, Ann and Marge. With the outbreak of WWII, Chan joined the Air Services Command as a civilian industrial engineer at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio working as a training and efficiency expert and consultant to ensure quick production and retrofitting of airplanes needed to fight the war. He was transferred to Hill Field in Ogden, Utah, where he joined the base's baseball team and had the honor of batting against Satchel Paige. Due to his excellent work at Wright and Hill Fields, Major General Frank, the national head of the Air Service Command, gave Chan a special commendation and asked him to work directly for him and institute his programs at Army Air Fields across the country. Eventually Chan resigned from this position and enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the Army Air Corps where he was trained and served at air bases across the country. Chan was asked and accepted a position in the 625 th Air Engineering Squadron which was formed to be part of the initial force that would invade Japan. He was stationed at Larson Air Force Base, Washington getting ready to ship out to Japan when the war ended. With the cessation of the war, Chan was honorably discharged and returned to his position at the California State Personnel Department. He soon moved to the State of California Finance Department where his projects including a reorganization of the Department of Fish and Game and streamlining procedures at the State Printing Plant, the Veteran's Affairs Bureau, the Department of Agriculture and the Board of Equalization. The director of the State Department of Education asked for a complete review of the organization, structure and management of the ten State Colleges (now known as State Universities) and Chan was given the task. He spent the year visiting every college along with virtually all higher education institutions in California and developed the "Chandler Report" which outlined a uniform system of management and structure for the State Universities. This report became part of the foundation of the California State University system. Upon completion of the report Chan was offered jobs at five of the universities and chose to join Cal Poly as its Dean of Students finding their "Learn by Doing" system of education especially outstanding and wanted to assist building this small, rural college. Chan spent the next 27 years at Cal Poly a small, technical men's college of about 1000 students upon his arrival, with four academic buildings and four small dorms. During his tenure the campus grew to over 16,000 students, admitted women and became recognized as one of the leading universities in the country highlighted by the "Learn by Doing" methodology. As Dean of Students, Chan oversaw and created many of the programs that all universities today take for granted. He created the first campus medical center in the State University system. He oversaw the creation of the "Week of Welcome" orientation program for new students, a program that is now emulated across the country. He secured funds from the State to build new dorms, the first in the State University system and through his career oversaw the building almost all on-campus housing which is still in use today. He oversaw the design and building of the University Union, Mott Gym and many other facilities that are part of the Cal Poly campus. Services such as the Housing Office, Counseling Center and Financial Services were all started under his watch. Chan took great pride in creating the first Education Opportunity Program (EOP) in the State University system, making education available to all regardless of economic ability. He championed the creation of the Ethnic Studies department. His duties also included oversight of the athletics program. One of his saddest times was his oversight of all the issues and work with families around the Cal Poly football team plane crash in 1960. Chan arrived just hours after the crash in Ohio and had to personally inform the parents of those who perished. During his tenure at Cal Poly Chan also received his Doctorate in Higher Education from Michigan State University. In 1964 while at Cal Poly, Chan met and married Arlene Vokoun who had two sons, Bret and Mark. Upon his retirement in 1977 Chan was awarded the Scott Goodnight Award, which is given annually to the nation's outstanding student affairs administrator by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. Chan was the first person from a non-research university to receive this prestigious honor. In 1996 he was honored with membership in the Cal Poly Athletic Hall of Fame for his continuous support of athletics. In 1998, in honor of his role in building the university and its Student Affairs Division, the 'Chandler Awards" were initiated by Cal Poly and are given annually to outstanding staff in the Student Affairs Division. In 2002 Chan was presented the Distinguished Alumni Award by the Cal Poly Alumni Association. The "Everett and Arlene Chandler Quiet Study Lounge" dedicated in 2012 in the University Union, is named in honor of Chan and Arlene reflecting their lifelong devotion to Cal Poly. Upon retirement from Cal Poly Chan joined Blakeslee and Blakeslee, a financial planning business in San Luis Obispo, where Chan successfully worked for the next ten years and gained his stockbroker's license before finally retiring a second time. In retirement Chan traveled the world and the United States seeing polar bears in Canada, Roman ruins in London and boating down the Mekong River in Vietnam to name a few. He and Arlene were very active Elderhostel attendees and then organized and hosted Elderhostels in San Luis Obispo. Chan who had taken up golf upon his arrival at Cal Poly was noted in 2005 at age 88 as being part of the oldest group of golfers in San Luis Obispo County. He was an active member of the SLO Rams (Retired Active Men's group.) Chan loved nature. As a young man he hiked and climbed virtually all of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, was a lifelong member of the Sierra Club and continued backpacking with his children well into his 90's. He built his own house in Atascadero and was incredibly talented at fixing or building anything. His support of San Luis Obispo High School led to him being named San Luis Obispo High School Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall in 2008. Chan was preceded in death by his wife Arlene in 2017. He is survived by five children: Alan (Judy Redmond) Chandler of Woodinville, Washington; Ann (Joe Mikulsky) Chandler of Felton, California; Marge (Jim Archambeault) Chandler of Edinburgh, Scotland; Bret (Junko) Chandler of Lake Oswego, Oregon and Mark (Carolyn Tavares) Chandler of San Mateo, California and three grandchildren: Nick Mikulsky, Greg Mikulsky and Lea Chandler. Family asks that any contributions be made to the "Cal Poly Cares" fund at the Cal Poly Foundation which supports students in times of distress and ensures they can continue their education and which was founded by Chan. Contributions can be made to the Cal Poly Foundation at Cal Poly Student Affairs, 1 Grand Avenue, Room 206, SLO 93407 or online at

Dr. Everett M. (Chan) Chandler February 6, 1917- March 23, 2020 Everett (Chan) Chandler, a long time San Luis resident, Army Air Force veteran and long time leader at Cal Poly, passed away peacefully at home on March 23, 2020 after 103 years of an amazing, vibrant and fulfilling life. Chan was born on February 6, 1917 to Frank and Frances Chandler in Fort Bragg, California but soon after his birth the family moved to Pinole in the San Francisco Bay Area where Chan's father had a job with the Sperry Flour company. Chan's youngest years were spent wandering the hills of Pinole and playing baseball with the big kids. At age seven his family moved to San Leandro where he entered Washington Elementary School and eventually San Leandro High School. At San Leandro High Chan excelled in school and athletics playing on the football, basketball, tennis and baseball teams and also participated in track and field. He was offered a chance to join the Yankees minor league baseball system but declined in order to continue his studies. During high school and college, Chan was lucky to find summer work at the Hudson Lumber Company working seven days a week, 12 hours per day for 31 cents per hourgood work during the height of the Depression. His other jobs in these years included delivering Christmas mail and working at a gold mine. Chan entered the University of California, Berkeley in 1935 and graduated in 1939 with a degree in economics but with a strong background in engineering and the sciences. After graduation he moved to Sacramento and began work at the State of California Personnel Office. It was during this time that he married Thelma, who had been a classmate at UC Berkeley and with whom Chan had three children, Alan, Ann and Marge. With the outbreak of WWII, Chan joined the Air Services Command as a civilian industrial engineer at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio working as a training and efficiency expert and consultant to ensure quick production and retrofitting of airplanes needed to fight the war. He was transferred to Hill Field in Ogden, Utah, where he joined the base's baseball team and had the honor of batting against Satchel Paige. Due to his excellent work at Wright and Hill Fields, Major General Frank, the national head of the Air Service Command, gave Chan a special commendation and asked him to work directly for him and institute his programs at Army Air Fields across the country. Eventually Chan resigned from this position and enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the Army Air Corps where he was trained and served at air bases across the country. Chan was asked and accepted a position in the 625 th Air Engineering Squadron which was formed to be part of the initial force that would invade Japan. He was stationed at Larson Air Force Base, Washington getting ready to ship out to Japan when the war ended. With the cessation of the war, Chan was honorably discharged and returned to his position at the California State Personnel Department. He soon moved to the State of California Finance Department where his projects including a reorganization of the Department of Fish and Game and streamlining procedures at the State Printing Plant, the Veteran's Affairs Bureau, the Department of Agriculture and the Board of Equalization. The director of the State Department of Education asked for a complete review of the organization, structure and management of the ten State Colleges (now known as State Universities) and Chan was given the task. He spent the year visiting every college along with virtually all higher education institutions in California and developed the "Chandler Report" which outlined a uniform system of management and structure for the State Universities. This report became part of the foundation of the California State University system. Upon completion of the report Chan was offered jobs at five of the universities and chose to join Cal Poly as its Dean of Students finding their "Learn by Doing" system of education especially outstanding and wanted to assist building this small, rural college. Chan spent the next 27 years at Cal Poly a small, technical men's college of about 1000 students upon his arrival, with four academic buildings and four small dorms. During his tenure the campus grew to over 16,000 students, admitted women and became recognized as one of the leading universities in the country highlighted by the "Learn by Doing" methodology. As Dean of Students, Chan oversaw and created many of the programs that all universities today take for granted. He created the first campus medical center in the State University system. He oversaw the creation of the "Week of Welcome" orientation program for new students, a program that is now emulated across the country. He secured funds from the State to build new dorms, the first in the State University system and through his career oversaw the building almost all on-campus housing which is still in use today. He oversaw the design and building of the University Union, Mott Gym and many other facilities that are part of the Cal Poly campus. Services such as the Housing Office, Counseling Center and Financial Services were all started under his watch. Chan took great pride in creating the first Education Opportunity Program (EOP) in the State University system, making education available to all regardless of economic ability. He championed the creation of the Ethnic Studies department. His duties also included oversight of the athletics program. One of his saddest times was his oversight of all the issues and work with families around the Cal Poly football team plane crash in 1960. Chan arrived just hours after the crash in Ohio and had to personally inform the parents of those who perished. During his tenure at Cal Poly Chan also received his Doctorate in Higher Education from Michigan State University. In 1964 while at Cal Poly, Chan met and married Arlene Vokoun who had two sons, Bret and Mark. Upon his retirement in 1977 Chan was awarded the Scott Goodnight Award, which is given annually to the nation's outstanding student affairs administrator by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. Chan was the first person from a non-research university to receive this prestigious honor. In 1996 he was honored with membership in the Cal Poly Athletic Hall of Fame for his continuous support of athletics. In 1998, in honor of his role in building the university and its Student Affairs Division, the 'Chandler Awards" were initiated by Cal Poly and are given annually to outstanding staff in the Student Affairs Division. In 2002 Chan was presented the Distinguished Alumni Award by the Cal Poly Alumni Association. The "Everett and Arlene Chandler Quiet Study Lounge" dedicated in 2012 in the University Union, is named in honor of Chan and Arlene reflecting their lifelong devotion to Cal Poly. Upon retirement from Cal Poly Chan joined Blakeslee and Blakeslee, a financial planning business in San Luis Obispo, where Chan successfully worked for the next ten years and gained his stockbroker's license before finally retiring a second time. In retirement Chan traveled the world and the United States seeing polar bears in Canada, Roman ruins in London and boating down the Mekong River in Vietnam to name a few. He and Arlene were very active Elderhostel attendees and then organized and hosted Elderhostels in San Luis Obispo. Chan who had taken up golf upon his arrival at Cal Poly was noted in 2005 at age 88 as being part of the oldest group of golfers in San Luis Obispo County. He was an active member of the SLO Rams (Retired Active Men's group.) Chan loved nature. As a young man he hiked and climbed virtually all of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, was a lifelong member of the Sierra Club and continued backpacking with his children well into his 90's. He built his own house in Atascadero and was incredibly talented at fixing or building anything. His support of San Luis Obispo High School led to him being named San Luis Obispo High School Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall in 2008. Chan was preceded in death by his wife Arlene in 2017. He is survived by five children: Alan (Judy Redmond) Chandler of Woodinville, Washington; Ann (Joe Mikulsky) Chandler of Felton, California; Marge (Jim Archambeault) Chandler of Edinburgh, Scotland; Bret (Junko) Chandler of Lake Oswego, Oregon and Mark (Carolyn Tavares) Chandler of San Mateo, California and three grandchildren: Nick Mikulsky, Greg Mikulsky and Lea Chandler. Family asks that any contributions be made to the "Cal Poly Cares" fund at the Cal Poly Foundation which supports students in times of distress and ensures they can continue their education and which was founded by Chan. Contributions can be made to the Cal Poly Foundation at Cal Poly Student Affairs, 1 Grand Avenue, Room 206, SLO 93407 or online at https://studentaffairs.calpoly.edu/givetoday/areas and select "Cal Poly Cares" in the giving memo. Please make sure to note in "Memory of Everett Chandler." A celebration service of Chan's life will be held at a time in the future. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close