Dr. F. Bruce Bailey March 20, 1954-March 24, 2020 Our hearts are broken by the tragic loss of a Kind man, a caring Dentist, a sweet Brother and a loyal Friend. Dr. F. Bruce Bailey was a native son from San Luis Obispo. He was a local high school athlete, a Cowboy, and a man with tremendous Faith. For those who knew him well, he was generous, loyal and always had a gregarious smile for his family and friends. Bruce was a three-sport letterman at San Luis Obispo High School in football, basketball and golf. In college he played football and golf. Bruce loved teaching his nieces, nephews and other friends' children how to golf, ride horses and throw a football, baseball or softball. Bruce will be missed by all. Not having Bruce with us, takes our breath away. He kept his faith close and went gracefully when the Bells Tolled. Bruce was an avid member of the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge, Eagles Club, SLO Riders Association and the Cal Poly Rodeo Club. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents Dora and Bruce Bailey and his sister Allison Bailey. With luv from his Sisters, Jennifer Bailey, Leslie Earley, Patti Giovanelli and Dominique Faedi. And much luv from the Bailey nieces and nephews: Spencer Draper, Natalie Giovanelli, Jordan Hughes, Vincent Earley, Blair Draper, John Lintner and Garrett Giovanelli. And Lots of luv from the Soldavini nieces & Nephews: Serenna Garza, Shane Johnson & Anthony Johnson.

