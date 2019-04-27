Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faraline Maxine Houts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Faraline Maxine Houts 1937 -2019 Faraline Maxine Houts of Oceano, born in Bakersfield, California, to Neil and Odessa Thornton of Taft, passed away at the age of 81 on April 16, 2019 in Arroyo Grande, California. Her parents named her Faraline after the Farallon Islands off the Golden Gate Bridge, where the husband of her aunt Grace was a lighthouse keeper, and Maxine after her father's sister. She attended schools in Taft and upon graduation from Taft Union High School she married the love of her life, Henry Leroy Houts in 1955. Faraline and Leroy raised two daughters, eventually moving to Oceano where Leroy continued working as a contract welder in the petroleum industry. Faraline studied early childhood development at Allen Hancock College and ultimately retired from B.A.T. Industries. Faraline's life was her family and they all made sure she was at the center of every family gathering for birthdays, holidays, and many barbeques. Children were always the highlight of her life and she was happiest when she was with them, serving at times as GSA Brownie Leader, elementary school roommother, and all-around neighborhood mom. Faraline was a beautiful person, both inside and out, and will always be remembered for her kindness, love, and genuine concern for her family and friends. Survivors include daughters Cindy J. (Norm) Winter- Hammond of Oceano and Rhonda L. (Craig) Sheller of Fort Mohave, Arizona; grandchildren David G. (Christy) Winter, Jr. of Oceano, Kimberley M. (Ryan) Knutson of Strathmore, and Brent S. (Raeanne) Sheller of Orcutt; great-grandchildren Melanie A. Winter of Paso Robles, Ryan K. Knutson Jr., Alexander N. Knutson, and Halle J. Knutson of Strathmore, Taylynn J. Winter of Oceano, and Hannah S. Sheller of Orcutt; brother Joe Thornton of Santa Maria, nephew Johnnie Houts of Taft; nieces Jeri (Earl) Hitchcock of Taft, Kaye E. (Scott) Addington of Orcutt, and Lynn M. (Scott) Leube of Santa Maria; and many great-nieces and great- nephews. Faraline was predeceased by her husband of fifty-two years, Leroy Houts. She has now joined our Heavenly Father for a grand reunion with friends and loved ones who preceded her in death. Our hearts and souls are with her, content in the knowledge that we will all be together again.

Faraline Maxine Houts 1937 -2019 Faraline Maxine Houts of Oceano, born in Bakersfield, California, to Neil and Odessa Thornton of Taft, passed away at the age of 81 on April 16, 2019 in Arroyo Grande, California. Her parents named her Faraline after the Farallon Islands off the Golden Gate Bridge, where the husband of her aunt Grace was a lighthouse keeper, and Maxine after her father's sister. She attended schools in Taft and upon graduation from Taft Union High School she married the love of her life, Henry Leroy Houts in 1955. Faraline and Leroy raised two daughters, eventually moving to Oceano where Leroy continued working as a contract welder in the petroleum industry. Faraline studied early childhood development at Allen Hancock College and ultimately retired from B.A.T. Industries. Faraline's life was her family and they all made sure she was at the center of every family gathering for birthdays, holidays, and many barbeques. Children were always the highlight of her life and she was happiest when she was with them, serving at times as GSA Brownie Leader, elementary school roommother, and all-around neighborhood mom. Faraline was a beautiful person, both inside and out, and will always be remembered for her kindness, love, and genuine concern for her family and friends. Survivors include daughters Cindy J. (Norm) Winter- Hammond of Oceano and Rhonda L. (Craig) Sheller of Fort Mohave, Arizona; grandchildren David G. (Christy) Winter, Jr. of Oceano, Kimberley M. (Ryan) Knutson of Strathmore, and Brent S. (Raeanne) Sheller of Orcutt; great-grandchildren Melanie A. Winter of Paso Robles, Ryan K. Knutson Jr., Alexander N. Knutson, and Halle J. Knutson of Strathmore, Taylynn J. Winter of Oceano, and Hannah S. Sheller of Orcutt; brother Joe Thornton of Santa Maria, nephew Johnnie Houts of Taft; nieces Jeri (Earl) Hitchcock of Taft, Kaye E. (Scott) Addington of Orcutt, and Lynn M. (Scott) Leube of Santa Maria; and many great-nieces and great- nephews. Faraline was predeceased by her husband of fifty-two years, Leroy Houts. She has now joined our Heavenly Father for a grand reunion with friends and loved ones who preceded her in death. Our hearts and souls are with her, content in the knowledge that we will all be together again. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close