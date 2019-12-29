Felicitas "Lupe" G. Hernandez Felicitas "Lupe" G. Hernandez, passed away Dec. 18, surrounded by her family. Lupe was born March 10, 1931 in Juchatengo, Oaxaca, Mexico the youngest of 10. She settled in Grover Beach in 1960 with her husband, Mario Hernandez. She worked alongside her husband at Economy Army & Navy Store later known as Mario's Clothing Store till the late 1970's continuing their retail sales and restaurant "La Carreta" at the Nipomo Swap Meet for over 20 years. She was an instrumental part of the Union Civica Cultural Mexicana Organization. She loved cooking, gardening, thrift stores and her birds. She is survived by her children, Jaime Hernandez (Kelley), Jorge Hernandez, Xochitl Farias (Frank), her grandchildren, Marc Anthony Hernandez (Heather), Nicole Hernandez, Cisco Farias, her greatgrandchildren Elijah, Marlie, Sylas and Maddie, her brother, Leonor Calvo. In addition, all her bonus grand and greatgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Alfonso & Dolores, husband Mario and siblings, Alfonso, Rogelio, Jorge, Amparo, Asuncion, Margarita, Maria and Melquicide. Services: Jan. 2, 2020 viewing 4-6pm followed by Rosary at Marshall-Spoo Funeral Home, Grover Beach Jan. 3, 2020 Funeral Mass 10am St. Patrick Catholic Church, Arroyo Grande.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019