Felicity Patricia Rorabough Felicity Patricia Rorabough, age 82, born to Wilbur Francis Tagliabue and Felicity Mary Tagliabue in Saranac Lake, New York; passed away at home surrounded by family on December 13th, 2019. Pat had been a local in San Luis Obispo since 1942. While attending San Luis Obispo High School, she was known for becoming the head Majorette and was voted Poly Princess for Cal Poly. She departed with the graduating class of 1955. She moved on to have three children, reconnected with her junior high sweetheart, Dale Rorabough, and married in 1976. Together, they raised their children and grandchildren. Pat was an extraordinary women, who always had opened arms to anyone and had a heart of gold. She will truly be missed. Pat is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dale Rorabough; beloved sister Barbara (Bobbi) Tagliabue Persall; children Vincent Mohr, Vikki Renfrow, Kimberly Fisher; step children Richard Rorabough, Kim Endacott; grand children Taylor Mohr, Jennifer Mohr, Valerie Lorton. Please join us for Pat's funeral service at Reis's Mortuary on January 11th at 11:00am, followed by a celebration of life at the Elks Lodge #322 in San Luis Obispo.

