Felix Rusnak Felix Rusnak died peacefully March 21, 2020 at 89 years. Felix was born to Czech immigrants Felix Sr and Sophie Rusnak in Binghamton NY. He graduated from Binghamton Central High School. He enlisted in the army & was stationed in England for 2 years with the 620th Engineer Aviation Corp. He participated in upgrading a WWII runway for the B-136bomber. Felix smiled when he returned in 1991 to find it became a cow pasture. Felix attended the university of Houston on the GI Bill, graduating in 1956 in Business Administration. He moved to Los Angeles and worked for Los Angeles County. He married, and raised 4 children in Pasadena. He received a masters degree from USC in 1970. Felix became Assist welfare director in San Diego County in 1971, where he met and married the love of his life, Grace. He became Welfare Director of Tulare County and later retired to pursue the premium wine business and world travel with Grace. Felix dearly loved his children and stepsons. The blended family enjoyed skiing, camping, riding motor bikes, surfing and singing to the Beatles. Felix & Grace lived 30 years in Cayucos and 5 in SLO. Felix was a caring man with a great sense of humor and a keen curiosity about the world. He loved reading, travel, sunsets, classical music, Sinshimer warm pool and chatting with the Starbucks gang. Felix is survived by his wife, Grace, children Felicia, Rosalyn, Elena Rusnak, stepsons Michael(Karla) & Sean(Diana) Kelly, grandchildren Kimberly Steig, Allegra Kelly, great Grandchild Kamilia Steil, brother Rudolph Rusnak. He was proceeded in death by his beloved son, Carlos, sisters Josephine Gora and Marion Matalka. The family thanks Central Coast Hospice(Mary Pat), SLO Hospice and the local for their care and support. A celebration of his life will be held in the future. Contributions may be made to the or San Luis Obispo Hospice in Felix's name.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020

