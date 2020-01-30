Ferne Roberts Ferne Roberts passed away January 20, at the age of 99, in Arroyo Grande,Ca. She was born in Porterville, Ca in1920 and lived there most of her life. Ferne married Don Roberts in 1939 and they had three daughters. She was a member of Eastern Star, served as President of the Woman's Golf Association at River Island Country Club, and worked at Penney's. She was noted for having had two holes in one in one golf round. Don and Ferne moved to Pismo Beach in 2000 and had many friends in the area especially at Pismo Dunes and Wyndham Residence. Ferne was preceded in death by her husband Don Roberts in 2010. Survivors include daughters Vicki Hartwig (Bill), Diana Sargenti (Greg), and Julie Campbell (Bob); grandchildren Greg and Steven Sargenti, Stephanie Campos and Jennifer Hartwig, and Tracy Duce and Adam Campbell, and eleven great-grandchildren. At Ferne's request, no services are planned. Contributions may be made to Wilshire Hospice, 285 South Street, Suite J, San Luis Obispo, Ca. 93401-5037.

