Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora "FLO" Hurst. View Sign

Flora "Flo" Hurst Flora was born July 1, 1922 in Wisconsin. She passed away on Feb. 6, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at the age of 96. Her family and friends were with her throughout her last days. She was the descendent of Dutch immigrants who settled in Illinois and Wisconsin in the late 1800's and came from a family of 12 siblings. When she was 18 she left home with her brother and sister and moved to San Diego, California where she met Ernest Pennington, a sailor stationed there. They were married after the war and moved to Atascadero and 1946 to be close to the Pennington family. They had two daughters, Paula (Patterson) and Irene (Roselli). Flo and Ernie divorced after 32 years of marriage. A few years later she married Ray Hurst and remained married until his death in 2000. Flo helped Ray run the water taxi in Avila Beach for many years. Flora moved from Atascadero to San Luis Obispo in 2001 to be close to her daughters. A fiercely independent and energetic woman, she valued family, friends and home above all. She was young at heart and did not judge anyone. Always for the underdog, if you needed anything she would help you. She was at her best when needed. Flo loved animals, especially her dogs over the years, as they were her constant companions and were always chosen from the animal shelter. She lived at home by herself until she was 95 although she gave up driving at the age of 94. Flo was a hard worker and had different jobs through the years. She was a waitress for twenty years until she retired at the age of 72 having worked at the Black Oak Restaurant and the Paso Robles Inn. Her first husband, Ernest, was a carpenter most of his life. She and Ernie worked hard to put the girls through college. Flora was proud that both Paula and Irene graduated from UC Berkeley as she valued higher education. Her grandchildren Dana and Ali, also held an important place in her heart. She helped care for them for many years when Irene was a teacher and she felt exceptionally close to them. The family would like to extend their greatest gratitude to her caregivers and doctors over the last year: Dr. Klyda White, Dr. Steven Sainsbury and all of the loving staff at Oak Park Manor in Arroyo Grande. We also especially want to thank her neighbor Mike Gill and friend Marianne Johnstone who treated her like their mother. They never gave up on her and were there until the end. Flora was loved by many; brothers and sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. People were drawn to her rambunctious, spunky and down to earth nature. She lives on with all of us because of her spirit and determination to enjoy life. Flora is survived by her two daughters, Paula Patterson (Tom) of Arroyo Grande, CA. and Irene Roselli (Terry) of San Luis Obispo, CA., three brothers, Herb Osenga (Esther) 91 years old, Harold Osenga (Mary Ann) 86 years old, Donald Osenga (Gerry) 85 years old, two grandchild- ren, Dana Roselli and Ali Yates and many nieces and nephews. All of her other siblings are deceased. A small ceremony celebrating her life will be held Saturday Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 AM at the Varian Ranch Club House located at 2060 Varian Circle, Arroyo Grande, CA. Family and friends are invited to attend.

Flora "Flo" Hurst Flora was born July 1, 1922 in Wisconsin. She passed away on Feb. 6, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at the age of 96. Her family and friends were with her throughout her last days. She was the descendent of Dutch immigrants who settled in Illinois and Wisconsin in the late 1800's and came from a family of 12 siblings. When she was 18 she left home with her brother and sister and moved to San Diego, California where she met Ernest Pennington, a sailor stationed there. They were married after the war and moved to Atascadero and 1946 to be close to the Pennington family. They had two daughters, Paula (Patterson) and Irene (Roselli). Flo and Ernie divorced after 32 years of marriage. A few years later she married Ray Hurst and remained married until his death in 2000. Flo helped Ray run the water taxi in Avila Beach for many years. Flora moved from Atascadero to San Luis Obispo in 2001 to be close to her daughters. A fiercely independent and energetic woman, she valued family, friends and home above all. She was young at heart and did not judge anyone. Always for the underdog, if you needed anything she would help you. She was at her best when needed. Flo loved animals, especially her dogs over the years, as they were her constant companions and were always chosen from the animal shelter. She lived at home by herself until she was 95 although she gave up driving at the age of 94. Flo was a hard worker and had different jobs through the years. She was a waitress for twenty years until she retired at the age of 72 having worked at the Black Oak Restaurant and the Paso Robles Inn. Her first husband, Ernest, was a carpenter most of his life. She and Ernie worked hard to put the girls through college. Flora was proud that both Paula and Irene graduated from UC Berkeley as she valued higher education. Her grandchildren Dana and Ali, also held an important place in her heart. She helped care for them for many years when Irene was a teacher and she felt exceptionally close to them. The family would like to extend their greatest gratitude to her caregivers and doctors over the last year: Dr. Klyda White, Dr. Steven Sainsbury and all of the loving staff at Oak Park Manor in Arroyo Grande. We also especially want to thank her neighbor Mike Gill and friend Marianne Johnstone who treated her like their mother. They never gave up on her and were there until the end. Flora was loved by many; brothers and sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. People were drawn to her rambunctious, spunky and down to earth nature. She lives on with all of us because of her spirit and determination to enjoy life. Flora is survived by her two daughters, Paula Patterson (Tom) of Arroyo Grande, CA. and Irene Roselli (Terry) of San Luis Obispo, CA., three brothers, Herb Osenga (Esther) 91 years old, Harold Osenga (Mary Ann) 86 years old, Donald Osenga (Gerry) 85 years old, two grandchild- ren, Dana Roselli and Ali Yates and many nieces and nephews. All of her other siblings are deceased. A small ceremony celebrating her life will be held Saturday Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 AM at the Varian Ranch Club House located at 2060 Varian Circle, Arroyo Grande, CA. Family and friends are invited to attend. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close