Frances Malcolm Johnson Frances "Fran" Johnson, (91), of San Luis Obispo, moved on from this life due to complications from surgery June 29, 2020. Fran was born in November 1928 in Yakima,WA, into the musical family of Vivian and Francis "Frank" Renton Barry Malcolm. Music was important to Fran. From early childhood on, she listened to her father singing the "auld Scottish" songs, accompanied by her mother at the piano. She started violin lessons at age eight, and played the viola in the orchestra in junior high and high school. She was active in choral groups in high school, college, and as an adult in church choirs. Reading was also important to Fran. Her "readaholic" life pattern began in childhood and she often read late into the night. She would read into the wee hours after telling her mother "Just one more chapter." She continued that pattern throughout her life. Fran went to Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa for two years. She completed her BA at Eastern Washington College in Cheney, WA. She and Ray Frykholm were married the day before college commencement, and she was introduced with her new name. Although Fran's college major had been in Home Economics, it became a hobby rather than a career. Her career became public school teaching. Fran's focus was on primary education second and third grades. She and Ray were teachers in Longview,WA and later in Ventura, CA. During the Ventura years, their daughter, Lora Jean "Lorie," was born. When the marriage ended, Fran and Lorie moved to La Mesa, CA. She met and married Blaine Johnson, an accomplished pianist and fellow teacher. In La Mesa's educational system, Fran had multiple roles. She was involved in the opening of two new schools, became a Master Teacher (responsible for assisting student teachers), and taught in an open-spaced, multi-grade, team teaching school. Fran became a Reading Specialist and worked with struggling students. She was the coordinator of a Title 1 Computer Learning Lab for K-6 students. She did workshops in the Mentor Teacher Program, where she introduced teachers to computer integration with classroom reading programs. She was recognized as a determined, diligent, and motivated educator. Over the years Fran and Blaine were able to travel extensively during summer breaks, including the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Ireland, and other European countries. During their many trips to Scotland, she began genealogy research on her father's ancestral line. Upon retirement in 1988, they moved to San Luis Obispo, CA. Fran decided to continue in the field of education and chose the Lindamood Bell Learning Center. She transitioned to Atascadero State Hospital in the Speech and Language Department, where she worked until 1999. She decided that 50 years in the field of education was enough, and retired again. Her second retirement gave her more time for social activities, which had been missing during her career years. She learned to play bridge, and continued the genealogy work. She was actively involved in Newcomer's Club and in the American Association of University Women. After her husband Blaine passed in 2003, she continued traveling to places such as Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Greece, Spain, Portugal, and most of the other countries of Europe. Fran's friends will remember her love of travel, music, books, chocolate, cats, bridge, Scotland, and more chocolate. She was a very special lady who stood up for what she believed in with a fierce, undaunting spirit. Ever curious and young at heart, Fran gave to the world unconditionally and with a smile for everyone she met. Fran is survived by her daughter, Lorie Johnson of San Luis Obispo; brother, Don Malcolm (Peggy) of Philomath, OR; and many beloved nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her sister, Jean Linnane (Larry); brother, James Malcolm (Joan); husband, Blaine Johnson, and former husband, Ray Frykholm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to AAUW Scholarship & Loan, PO Box 13623, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.



