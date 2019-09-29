Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Pederson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Pederson There are no "pack up the moon, dismantle the sun" blues in these quarters today. Yes, Frances Pederson died on Monday, September 16, but she made the call and said her good byes. She chose a gentle, painless departure at the conclusion of her very full life. Frances, a San Luis Obispo County resident for the past sixty years, passed away at age 103. She taught English and physical education at San Luis Obispo Junior High until her retirement. Frances spent her life making the world a better place for all she encountered in a myriad of small but notable ways. She attributed her success to good fortune and to simple perseverance. Many times Frances declared that "it can be a great life if you just don't weaken." Kind, gentle, and thoughtful, Frances lived the last words from the family's dinnertime grace, "...and make us ever mindful of others." Offering to help and saying thank you were matters of habit. Those and other good habits, such as her positive attitude, helped carry her into a wide-ranging and active life. She rooted for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Green Bay Packers. She loved to watch Tiger and Phil play golf. She enjoyed cooking over a campfire and sleeping under the stars well into her seventies, remarkably, made a golf hole-in-one at age 88, and played bridge and gardened up to the century mark. Every day, right through the last week of her life, she demanded of herself that she dress impeccably. She liked a nice blouse with a jacket and a scarf. She wore clip-on earrings and lipstick. Getting her hair done was a must. Raised as the granddaughter of first-arrival Colorado pioneers, she perpetuated that same spirit with pioneering achievements in her own right. In 1938 she became the first woman graduate of the Department of Business, Accounting, and Economics from Colorado Western State College and forged a model for mid 20th-century women as a full time mother, full time teacher, and early activist for unions and adequate pay for educators. Preceded in death by her husband, the late Willard "Pete" Pederson, Frances is survived by her three sons Peter, Perry, and Tom, in addition to five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. "Her boys," as she referred to the three of us, are grateful to the staffs and her lovely neighbors at the Wyndham Residence in Arroyo Grande and The Palms of the Villages in San Luis. We are grateful as well to the wonderful Dr. Gayle Cekada and her assistant Chantel, and the excellent care givers at Wilshire Hospice. Good fortune, indeed. Because Mom insisted on it, there will be no service. Mom loved us, and, Mom, we love you.

