Service Information Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel 1239 Longbranch Ave Grover Beach , CA 93433 (805)-489-5552

Frances Schimandle Frances Ruth Schimandle, age 92, joined Our Lord Thursday morning, June 20, 2019. She was born in Taft, CA on November 3, 1926 to Don and Laura Gamby while they lived in Maricopa, CA. Frances' family moved to Tupman where she attended Elk Hills elementary school through the 8 th grade. She then went on to Taft High School. At age 17, Frances jumped on a train in Bakersfield to go marry her high school sweetheart, Frank Schimandle, at an Army Air Corps base in Ardmore, OK in February 1944 while he was attending B-17 flight school as a pilot trainee. When Frank went off to more flight training and at the insistence of her mother, Frances returned to finish her senior year and graduate with the Taft High Class of 1944. In 1945, after Frank had returned from the war, they moved so he could attend the University of California at Santa Barbara. In October 1945, their first son, Frank Jr. (Joe), was born. After graduating in 1948, the family moved to Bakersfield where Frank began his career in education. Their second son, David, was born in July 1955. Frances returned to school at age 34, attending Bakersfield Junior College graduating in 1962 with an Associate in Arts degree with Highest Honors. She then finished her Bachelor of Arts in Education degree and teaching credential at Fresno State College, again graduating with Highest Honors in 1964. She taught 4 th grade at Harding Elementary School in Bakersfield for two years. The family moved to Sacramento in 1966 because Frank had another job offer. Frances continued her teaching career in Sacramento, home schooling special-needs children. She loved working with children. They then made their final move to Pismo Beach in the summer of 1973. In Pismo, she earned her real estate broker's license and worked as a realtor for over 10 years with Gold Coast Realty and Jerry Osborne Realty. Frances was very proficient and worked hard for her clients. She earned their respect and friendship universally. She served on the Pismo Beach Planning Commission for several years, one year as Chair. Frances served on the Board of Directors of several organizations: the Pismo Coast Board of Realtors, the Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce, the San Luis Obispo County Symphony, St. Paul's Catholic Church Alter Society and its Rosary Society, and the Five Cities Christian Women. She was a member of: the Honor Society of the Phi Kappa Phi Scholastic Fraternity, Mensa, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), American Association of University Women, and proudly, the National Rifle Association. Her volunteer activities consisted of: helping with the People's Kitchen and the Food Bank of South San Luis Obispo County, Martha's Ministry at St. Paul's Church in Pismo Beach, and the DAR. She even had a street named after her in Pismo Beach - Frances Way! Frances loved camping at Twin Lakes, CA and at Lake Almanor, CA in the early 1950s. She and Frank purchased a cabin at Lake Almanor in Northern California, spending every summer there until Frank's death. Her other interests included quilting, reading, travel, lunch with friends, and especially family activities, which included preparing wonderful meals and playing all kinds of games. She was the ultimate hostess for any occasion. Frances is survived by her two sons Joe (Sue) and David (Lois), grandchildren Christian, Patrick, Palmer, Steven, and Jackie, great- grandsons Ian and Paxston, great-great-granddaughter, Nova, and sister Blanche Brewster Cannaday plus numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Laura Gamby, sister Donnette Dickey, and her beloved husband of 63 years, Frank. Viewing will be held on Sunday June 30 at the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, 1239 Longbranch Ave, Grover Beach, CA between 2 and 4 p.m. with Rosary at 4 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday July 1 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 800 Bello St, Pismo Beach, CA. A reception will immediately follow at St. Paul's Hall adjacent to the Church. Internment at Arroyo Grande Cemetery, 895 El Camino Real, Arroyo Grande, CA will take place at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, 1180 Kendall Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

