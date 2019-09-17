Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Paul "Frank" Kassak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Francis "Frank" Paul Kassak Francis "Frank" Paul Kassak passed away on September 8, 2019 at the age of 75 in San Luis Obispo, California with his loving family by his side.He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Roberta, their two sons, Christopher, (wife Jamie) and Michael, (wife Rita), granddaughters Ashley and Frances (Frankie) and brother Edward, (wife Frances), as well as in-laws Phil Park (wife Sue) and Sharon Smith (husband Paul). He also leaves behind multiple nieces, nephews and cousins across the country who will miss him very much. He was born on February 13, 1944 in Coaldale, Pennsylvania to the late Frank Method Kassak and Helen (Radocha) Kassak. Frank graduated in 1961 from Coaldale High School.In 1964, he graduated from Thaddeus Stevens Trade School in Lancaster PA where he majored in printing. Later that year, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After completing boot camp at Lackland Air Force Base in Lackland TX, he was assigned as a printing specialist to Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Frank was honorably discharged from the military as a Staff Sergeant in 1968. While stationed at Vandenberg AFB, he met his future wife, Roberta Kay Park. Frank and Roberta were married in Santa Maria, CA on June, 29, 1968. After living in the Lancaster, PA area from 1968 to 1970, they relocated to San Luis Obispo, CA.This community became their home for life.Frank worked at California Polytechnic State University from 1970 until he retired in 2001. Frank had a tremendous passion for collegiate sports, photography, gardening and travelling. A long-time supporter of CAL-POLY athletics and the support squads, he could often be found at any number of games on the campus in his favorite trademark short pants. Frank loved people and was at his finest making his family and friends laugh. He was known for his compassion and sense of humor. Frank would go out of his way to help anyone in need. Frank enjoyed playing Santa Claus for the Christmas holidays which he started as a teenager back in Coaldale, PA for the Radocha annual Christmas family gatherings. He did such a goodjobat it and had so much fun, he carried on the tradition for over 50 years in San Luis Obispo, CA. Having had friends and family on both the east and west coast in his lifetime, Frank will be remembered for being someone who loved to have fun, was quite a character, loved life and those who he loved. He will be missed and remembered for being a good guy. Plans for a memorial service are pending.

