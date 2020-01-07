Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Andrews. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Andrews December 21, 2019, after a lengthy decline in health, longtime. Arroyo Grande resident Frank Andrews gently slipped away to be with his Lord. In 1968, Frank brought his family from Granada Hills to Arroyo Grande and taught metal shop at the high school for a brief stint. He obtained a master's degree in education at Cal Poly and was immediately hired as a full-time lecturer in the university's industrial technology department, where he taught for five years. He then became a licensed contractor, remodeling and repairing houses and apartments throughout the area. In 1975, he built his dream house on his hill above the Old Branch Schooloverlooking the Arroyo Grande Valley where he and Kathy lived for forty years. He shall be dearly missed by his surviving family and friends, including: his wife of 63 years, Kathryn (Kathy), of Arroyo Grande; daughter, Terri Lee (David Brandt) of Wilton, CA; son Craig (Kate ) of Ojai; son Scott of Arroyo Grande. Surrogate son Jim Kirkwold (Bay area). His grandchildren, Michael Brandt (Kourtney--who adopted him as Grandpa) from Long Beach, and Madelyn Brandt. He is also survived by his brother Paul (Columbia, MO); sister, Edi Nichols (Arlington, TX) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evalene Andrews, brothers: Senator, Harold, Charles, Dale; sisters: Eva Gondek and Carolyn Smith. Arrangements by Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, Grover Beach. Memorial service at Grace Bible Church, Arroyo Grande, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Frank Andrews December 21, 2019, after a lengthy decline in health, longtime. Arroyo Grande resident Frank Andrews gently slipped away to be with his Lord. In 1968, Frank brought his family from Granada Hills to Arroyo Grande and taught metal shop at the high school for a brief stint. He obtained a master's degree in education at Cal Poly and was immediately hired as a full-time lecturer in the university's industrial technology department, where he taught for five years. He then became a licensed contractor, remodeling and repairing houses and apartments throughout the area. In 1975, he built his dream house on his hill above the Old Branch Schooloverlooking the Arroyo Grande Valley where he and Kathy lived for forty years. He shall be dearly missed by his surviving family and friends, including: his wife of 63 years, Kathryn (Kathy), of Arroyo Grande; daughter, Terri Lee (David Brandt) of Wilton, CA; son Craig (Kate ) of Ojai; son Scott of Arroyo Grande. Surrogate son Jim Kirkwold (Bay area). His grandchildren, Michael Brandt (Kourtney--who adopted him as Grandpa) from Long Beach, and Madelyn Brandt. He is also survived by his brother Paul (Columbia, MO); sister, Edi Nichols (Arlington, TX) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evalene Andrews, brothers: Senator, Harold, Charles, Dale; sisters: Eva Gondek and Carolyn Smith. Arrangements by Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, Grover Beach. Memorial service at Grace Bible Church, Arroyo Grande, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close