Frank F. Azevedo Frank F.. Azevedo of Los Osos, Ca passed away quietly in his home Oct 15, 2019 after a courageous year long battle with cancer. He was born in 1944 in Hanford, CA, served his country in Vietnam and later joined the Kings County Fire Dept. He loved fishing and golfing. He is survived by his wife Tina Azevedo and his children Christine (Keith) Love, Sandra Azevedo, Steve (Suzanne) Dunton, and Greg (Angela) Azevedo, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019