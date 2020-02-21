Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank J. DeMarco III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank J. DeMarco III Frank J. DeMarco III, 66, formerly of Hilo, died peacefully February 11, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, AZ after a hard fought battle with cancer. Frank was born in Worchester, MA on May 30, 1953, to Frank and Cecile DeMarco. When he was a small child his parents moved to San Luis Obispo, CA, where his father found work as an engineer with CA Division of Highways. Growing up Frank enjoyed biking and swimming and played water polo in high school. After graduation from San Luis Obispo High School Frank enlisted in 1972 in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Fox as a radar man. He married Marla Bishop in February 1974. In August 1974 he left active duty but remained in the Navy reserve. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1978. After his active military discharge, Frank attended College of the Redwoods and Humboldt State University in Eureka, CA. Frank graduated in 1979 with a Construction Engineering degree from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA. After graduation, he found work as an engineer with CalTrans in San Luis Obispo. In 1981 Frank began work as an Engineer with the CA Regional Water Quality Board until his retirement in May 2007. During those years Frank enjoyed long distance swimming and running and off road biking. Frank was also busy remodeling and building homes in San Luis Obispo County. After his 2007 retirement Frank and Marla moved to Hilo, Hawaii where Frank worked for the Hawaii Department of Public Works (DPW) in their floodplain management program. Before retiring from DPW in 2015 Frank also served as Director of the Environmental Management Department. After his 2015 retirement Frank and Marla split their time between Hilo and Prescott Arizona and enjoyed a few years of travel and remodeling before returning to Hawaii in 2016 as Director of DPW. Frank retired for a third and final time in 2017. Frank was a hardworking and loving husband and father who will be dearly missed by his wife, Marla; son, Jason and his wife, Ellen, of Honolulu, HI; son, Nathan, of Sierra Vista AZ; daughter, Ann Anderson, and her husband, Brett, of Parks, AZ; and his four grandchildren. Private family services will be held. Donations in his honor can be made to Hospice or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close