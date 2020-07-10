1/
Frank J. Miranda
Frank J Miranda Frank J Miranda was born September 16,1927 in Laton, Calif. He began working at a very young age . He met the Love of his life Mary in 1944 and they were together for 72 years. He's preceded in death by his wife Mary and his oldest son Joaquin (Jackie) Miranda. He is survived by his son Frank E. Miranda and Frances M. Miranda Anacleto. His 4 Grandchildren , Crisie Edmunson, Elias Miranda, Joshua Miranda and Carly Miranda, six Great grandchildren Johnathan, Victoria, Morgan, Isabel, Brooklyn and Ryder and one Great Great grandchild Bentley. He enjoyed any antique car or truck and was involved in many clubs , he was well liked and Loved by many friends and family. Viewing and rosary well be held Sunday July 12th from 12-3 at the lady family mortuary 555 fair Oaks Avenue in Arroyo Grande,ca. Funeral is Monday the 13th at 12 at the St. Patrick's church next to the mortuary with cemetery services following at the Arroyo Grande cemetery, reception will follow at his home at 690 Tierra St. Arroyo Grande corner of the Pike and Tierra St.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
