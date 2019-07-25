Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Leonard Ward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Leonard Ward Frank Leonard Ward "Len" passed away on July 19, 2019 at home after a battle with cancer at the age of 68. Len was the son of Frank Leonard Ward Jr. and Thelma Louise Piercy both deceased. HE was survived by his wife Sandra Ward and his sister Lori Ward Austin. Len was born in 1951 in Spokane Washington then moved to Paso Robles in 1954 and lived his adult years in Atascadero. Len worked for PG&E for 38 years as a hydrolics mechanic. Len had a passion for history of The United States, motorcycles, genealogy, nature, blues and bluegrass music and especially black powder guns. He was a member of the NRA and San Lucia Sportsman Association where Len loved competing in rifle and handgun events at the rendezvous. He was a good shot, and won medals at the various competitions. Len had a strong conviction and love for this country. He was known for helping others, and had a strong ethic. He was loved by many and will be be missed greatly. A celebration of his life will be held August 18th at 4pm to 8pm, at the Santa Lucia Sportsman Association in Atascadero.

