Frank Paul Richter Frank Paul Richter, 76, of Oceano, Ca. passed away on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 in Humboldt County, CA after a long battle with cancer. Frank was born in Grünau, Germany on May 26, 1944, the only child of Hildegard A. Richter and Frans Dofjecz. At the age of 12 he settled with his mother in Lowell, Massachusetts. He enlisted in the US Army in 1961 at the age of 17. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he was honorably discharged in 1970. During his military career Frank lived in Paso Robles, where he met his future wife, Margo Jones. They married on August 19th, 1966. He retired from a 30 year career as a meat cutter and manager with the Safeway Company in 2000. Frank enjoyed bowling, fishing and casinos. He spent the majority of his retirement with his family and watching his grandkids grow up. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Pismo Beach, CA. As well as the American Legion in Arroyo Grande, CA. Frank is survived by: his daughters Lisa Richter and husband David Villarete of Lake Havasu AZ, Christine and husband Chad Silva of Visalia CA and Kerrie and husband Ron King of Humboldt County; his grandsons Julian and Justin Davis and their father Ric Davis of Oceano CA, and Jonathyn King of Humboldt County; his granddaughters Madalynn King of Humboldt County and Ashlyn King of Tulare, Ca. He is also survived by his beloved dog P-We. Frank is preceded in death by his wife of 33 years Margo Richter on January 24th, 2000; and his infant son, John Patrick Richter on June 7th 1971. A private burial will take place at a later date at Arroyo Grande Cemetary.



