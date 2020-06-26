Frank Raymond Freiler Frank "Frankie" Raymond Freiler, a lifelong volunteer and friend to many, passed away onthe afternoon ofJune 8 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.He was born in Los Angeles on January 21, 1947, to Kurt Freiler and Rose (Levenson). Raised in Los Angeles, he attended Palisades High School and graduated from Cal Polytechnic University with a degree in Industrial Technology. Frank attributed his incredible work ethic and strong sense of service to his father, a German Jew who escaped Nazi Germany in 1938. In 1972, Frank joined the Peace Corps and traveled to Kenya to teach industrial arts at a boys' school outside of Nairobi. There in Kenya he met his future wife, Gail Nunes, who was also a Peace Corps volunteer, serving as an occupational therapist. After completing their Peace Corps duties in Kenya, they traveled the coast of West Africa before heading home to CA in 1974. The couple were married in 1975 on the bluff of Montana de Oro near Corallina Cove where they would celebrate many anniversaries on the beach with friends and family. Their son Kurt was born in 1977, followed by Joel in 1979. Frank's volunteering spirit continued as he raised his sons and established roots in Los Osos. He was very active in his sons' sports activities, coaching their Little League and soccer teams and serving as the president of the soccer association in Los Osos. He also served as a board member for many years with the Los Osos Community Services District. His dedication and countless hours of research on behalf of issues important to the community earned him the Citizen of the Year Award in 2001. A lifelong master craftsman who loved working with Oak, Frank did impeccable work on many custom-building jobs, including the construction of his own home, with his partners at A Finishing Touch, a small construction company they established in 1979. Outside of work and volunteering, Frankie could be found most afternoons tending to his beloved garden or completing projects on his property, including the restoration of his cherished 1967 Mini Cooper S.For many years, his home was also the gathering hub for Friday gin n' tonic and barbeque nights with friends. In his absence, the asparagus and artichoke beds continue to thrive. Frank is predeceased by his son Joel. He is survived by Gail, his wife of 45 years, as well as his brother Robert and his son Kurt. In memory of Frankie, we ask that his friends take a walk on the Montana de Oro Bluff trail to Corallina Cove where countless memories were made with his family and friends. Because of Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store