Fred Welby Cook Fred Welby Cook, entered eternal life on January 11, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Born in Taft, California on October 21, 1928 to Merle Wynona (Upton) Cook and Fred Dorn Cook he was raised in San Luis Obispo, California. His Great Grandparents Samuel and Phoebe Cook were early California pioneers, traveling from Western New York by covered wagon to settle in Napa in 1854 and then moving to Pozo in 1873. Both of his Grandfathers were early lawmen in California, William Franklin Cook served as one of the first Chiefs of Police, City Marshall and Constable in San Luis Obispo and John Upton was Constable in Delano, California. After attending SLO High School Fred enlisted in the United States Navy in 1947 beginning a career of twenty two years of service to his country. His first duty station was on the hospital ship USS Repose in Tsingtao, China where he worked diligently to learn Morse Code and the skills to become a first class Radioman. In his career he earned high level clearances that led to assignments on several ships and on communication stations in Albuquerque , NM, Naples, Italy, Adak and Kodiak, Alaska, and Guam. While stationed at Sandia Base in Albuquerque, he fell in love and married Ruth Charline (Traquair) Koons on February 14, 1952 and they spent the next 56 years traveling the world together. Retiring in 1969 as a Chief Radioman, his final duty post was the North American Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado Springs. Recognition for his military service included receipt of the Navy Occupation and China Service Medals, selection in 1963 to join the White House Communications Agency under President John F. Kennedy, and receipt of the Joint Services Commendation Medal. In retirement he and Charline loved their yearly visits to their timeshare in Kona, Hawaii, membership in Central Coast Basin Street Regulars Jazz Club, and volunteering with Los Osos People Helping People. Fred also served as a Co-Leader of Family Support Meetings for families of loved ones with Alzheimer's Disease, and started a Men's Support Group for widowers at the Daisy Hill Retirement Park in Los Osos. He will be remembered for how much he loved to share his passion for singing, genealogical research, archaeology, Dixieland Jazz, William Shakespeare and movies. Fred is preceded in death by his wife and brother Frank I. Cook. He is survived and dearly missed by his children, Deidre Scott of Buhl, ID, Terry L. Cook of Las Cruces, NM, Mark (Julie) Cook of Lincoln, CA, his Sister-in-Law Doris Cook, Nephews Bruce (Karen) and Scott Cook, his Niece, Janice Cook-Valenzuela (Michael) and great nieces and nephews. He is very fondly remembered by the residents and staff of The Palms at The Villages in San Luis Obispo and by many special friends along the Central Coast and in Las Cruces New Mexico. Memorial Services will be held at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos, CA on Friday January 24, 2020 with a Viewing at 10:00 AM and Services beginning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your or to . (

