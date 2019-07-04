Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Pear Valley Winery 4900 Union Road Paso Robles , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick Thomas Maas Jr. Frederick Thomas Maas Jr. (known to all as Tom) passed away unexpectedly at age 72 in Paso Robles, CA on July 1, 2019. He was born to Bernadette and Frederick Thomas Maas Sr. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved with his family to California. He grew up and graduated from High School in Indio, California. After graduation he joined the army and served one year in Vietnam building roads before being stationed in Germany for just over a year. This stationing would influence his life as it was there that he developed a love for vineyards and wine. He came home to California and was married shortly thereafter to Cari Purves. They settled in the Irvine area after Tom purchased Hardy and Harper, an asphalt paving company, in 1979. He enjoyed many hobbies including boating, off-roading, traveling, camping with his family. He was a devoted to his family and always did things to the extreme, he felt he could do anything and he almost always did. He was married to Kathleen O'Brien in 1998 and she was crazy enough to indulge his dream of a vineyard and winerysomething they both enjoyed tremendously. He continued to develop and run Hardy and Harper until 2009 when he passed the reins to his son, Dan. In addition to the work on the vineyard and winery (he could fix anything!) he immersed himself in the community and devoted much of his seemingly unlimited energy to his new community. Anything improving the lives of youth in the area became his passion, with Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation and The Boys and Girls Club of North County being his prime focus. He is survived by wife Kathleen: daughter Tammy and husband Terry Roberts of Clovis; Son Daniel Thomas and wife Tessa Maas of Ladera Ranch; Stepdaughter Melissa Jones of Atascadero; Grandchildren Cole Thomas, Kinley and Cooper Roberts and Everett Thomas and Quinn Maas. He was as devoted to his grandchildren and received as much joy from them as anything else. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather and friend to many. We will miss him every day. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Tom's favorite charities: Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation and The Boys and Girls Club of North County or to . Celebration of life to occur Saturday, July 6 from Noon to 3 pm at Pear Valley Winery, 4900 Union Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

