Gabrielle Kienast Hubbard Gabrielle Kienast Hubbard, 100 years old, passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019. Gabrielle was born November 18, 1918 in Zurich, Switzerland. She came to the United States in 1948 where she met her husband now deceased, Scovil F Hubbard; together they resided in Shell Beach, California for approximately 66 years. Gabrielle is survived by her daughters Kathleen M. Hubbard of Atascadero and Jennifer C. Hubbard (spouse Cindy Thompson) of Shell Beach. She is also survived by 3 beloved nieces and their families, special friends Debra Sievers and Nancy Etteddque, and many friends and family members around the world. Gabrielle was passionate about nature, the environment and all animals. Special thanks go to the Alder House for their unending care and support as well as the Central Coast Hospice. A celebration of Gabrielle will occur at a future date.

