Gail Garris Gail Garris passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on March 10, 2019, at the age of 77, after a courageous battle against dementia. She was born in San Luis Obispo, June 18, 1941 to the parents of William and Florence Twisselmann Nelson. Gail was an avid Bridge player and loved volunteering at the French Hospital Gift Box for the Children's Home Society. Gail was also a long time member of the Monday Club of San Luis Obispo. Gail loved to read and complete crossword puzzles along with playing various games with friends and family; she also enjoyed traveling around the world. For exercise, Gail enjoyed aqua aerobics at the Country Club and walking with friends. Gail cherished setting up her extensive German Christmas decorations with her grandchildren every year. Gail's great grandfather, William Henry Nelson, farmed in Arroyo Grande, Ca. and later became a dentist in San Luis Obispo in the 1800's. Gail's grandfather, Albert Nelson, born and raised in San Luis Obispo, was the first person to graduate from a San Luis Obispo County High School and later became a prominent attorney in San Luis Obispo. He married Elizabeth Hansen from Santa Margarita. William (Bill) Nelson, Gail's father, was born and raised in San Luis Obispo, graduating from San Luis Obispo High School. He married Florence Twisselmann from San Miguel who became a nurse and worked at the General Hospital. William and Florence had two daughters, Ann and Gail. Gail met her future husband, Tom Garris, in Avila Beach the summer before her senior year at San Luis High School. When she approached her group of friends, Tom was sitting on her towel waiting for her. She told him to move off her towel, and when he refused, it was love at first sight. Tom and Gail have two sons, Jeff and Brian, who also graduated from San Luis High School. Gail is survived by her husband Tom Garris of 58 years, son Jeff Garris, his wife Vanessa and their children Skylar, Brynnley and Colby; son Brian Garris, his wife Rhonda and their children Hunter and Jacob. Gail leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins from a large extended family. The family would like to thank the care givers at Sydney Creek for their love and care. Special thanks to Katie Mott, from Central Coast Hospice, for her care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Garris Family Scholarship Fund of graduating seniors for San Luis Obispo County, through The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo Country, 550 Dana Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh Street, San Luis Obispo.

