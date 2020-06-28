Gary Alan Ouwerkerk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Alan Ouwerkerk June 29, 1953-May 17, 2020 66 years old Born in Los Angeles to Gerardus and Norma Ouwerkerk. An avid sailor and fisherman Gary lived his entire life within 10 miles of the Pacific Ocean. He graduated from Cal Poly, SLO with a degree in Architecture and was a very talented and accomplished Mechanical Engineer. Creative design, precision and attention to detail lead to numerous successful flow monitoring technology design inventions. He proudly created the Imageworks Company and for many years sold his original flow meter instruments worldwide. Gary was also a fine craftsman in woodworking, designing furniture and home projects. He loved his family, people, story-telling, Corvettes and car races, travel and all animals, especially dogs. He enjoyed teaching coastal navigation and safe boating classes for the US Coast Guard in Morro Bay, applying his years of sailing expertise, patience, generosity and good-natured fun. Gary passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at home of natural causes leaving behind Brenda, his wife of 38 years, brothers David and Richard, Sisters-in-law Yasna and Gail and an extended family. His generous heart and brilliant mind will never be forgotten. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made in his name to Wood's Humane Society, 875 Oklahoma Ave. San Luis Obispo, CA. 93405.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved