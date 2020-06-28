Gary Alan Ouwerkerk June 29, 1953-May 17, 2020 66 years old Born in Los Angeles to Gerardus and Norma Ouwerkerk. An avid sailor and fisherman Gary lived his entire life within 10 miles of the Pacific Ocean. He graduated from Cal Poly, SLO with a degree in Architecture and was a very talented and accomplished Mechanical Engineer. Creative design, precision and attention to detail lead to numerous successful flow monitoring technology design inventions. He proudly created the Imageworks Company and for many years sold his original flow meter instruments worldwide. Gary was also a fine craftsman in woodworking, designing furniture and home projects. He loved his family, people, story-telling, Corvettes and car races, travel and all animals, especially dogs. He enjoyed teaching coastal navigation and safe boating classes for the US Coast Guard in Morro Bay, applying his years of sailing expertise, patience, generosity and good-natured fun. Gary passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at home of natural causes leaving behind Brenda, his wife of 38 years, brothers David and Richard, Sisters-in-law Yasna and Gail and an extended family. His generous heart and brilliant mind will never be forgotten. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made in his name to Wood's Humane Society, 875 Oklahoma Ave. San Luis Obispo, CA. 93405.



