Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Memorial service 10:00 AM Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 Celebration of Life Following Services The American Legion 1661 Mill St San Luis , CA

Gary Allen Lathrop Gary Allen Lathrop, 74yrs old, born in Santa Maria, CA to James A. Lathrop and Lupe Corella Lathrop, passed away on January 31, 2020 in McMinnville, Oregon. Gary is native to San Luis Obispo County and an Elder of the yak tityu tityu yak tilhini Northern Chumash Tribe. He graduated from San Luis Obispo High School with the class of 1963. He was active in 4-H, raising steers and sheep. He was a member of the Laborers Union until his retirement in 1997. Gary had a great love for the outdoors, roaming the hillsides with his siblings, hunting, fishing, and ranching activities. Fishing was his lifelong passion. Gary is survived by his wife of 56yrs Patricia Lee Campfield Lathrop. Four children, Lorie Lathrop-Laguna (Norm), Jim Lathrop (Gracie), Lisa Lathrop-Dignan, and Tim Lathrop. Five grandchildren, Nicole Kearns (Isaac), Breanna Laguna (Carlos), Haylee Bautista (Oscar), Kelsey Shaffer (Anson), and Ricky Laguna (Haley). And nine great grandchildren, Shawn, McKenna, Ethan, Brooklyn, Logan, James, Hayden, Hunter, and Riley on the way. He has five siblings, Ann McCall, George Lathrop, Christine Betts (Owen), Bill Lathrop (Laudeen), and Scott Lathrop (Ellen), along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Lupe Lathrop, and mother-in-law Florene Lewis. Gary had a great love for his family and is very loved by us all. He will be deeply missed. Memorial Service will be held at the Reis Family Mortuary on Saturday, February 29th at 10:00am 991 Nipomo St, San Luis Obispo, CA. A Celebration of Life will follow at The American Legion 1661 Mill St, San Luis Obispo, CA.

