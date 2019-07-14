Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Clark Bishop. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Clark Bishop Gary Clark Bishop, age 53, of Arroyo Grande went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2019. Gary was born to David and Sandra Bishop in Lakewood, California on July 17, 1965. The family moved to San Luis Obispo in 1967. He and his older brother Hayland grew up in the Corbett Canyon region of Arroyo Grande. They had many adventures as children building tree forts, riding motorcycles and caring for the many barn cats, dogs and 4H animals. When his father started raising Arabian horses, Gary was very involved in helping prepare the horses for show and tending to them. He was an avid baseball player during his youth and graduated from San Luis Obispo High School in 1983. After high school he worked in the family business, Taco Bell, developing his skills in food service and construction. In addition, he acquired a black belt in Shin-Gahn-Do Martial Arts in 1994 and was later awarded a fourth degree black belt distinction in 2014. In 1988, Gary and his brother opened Garland's Hamburgers in Grover Beach. The Garland's name was a combination of their names - Gary and Hayland. This first restaurant was an instant success in the community and led to the brothers opening a total of eight stores throughout the Central Coast. Gary met Sarah Rowland in 1987, they married in 1991, and together had three beautiful sons: Luke, Wyatt and Joel. Gary's world was centered on God and his boys; he was an incredible father. He received Jesus as Lord and Savior in 1989. He truly loved God, and constantly marveled at creation always saying, "Only God could do that!" After many years in business, the brothers chose to move on to other opportunities. Gary obtained his contractor's license and founded Bishop Construction specializing in restaurant remodels. Over the years, he also worked on many residential and commercial projects in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. He loved to work with his hands and could fix or build just about anything. Gary was self motivated, determined, and self taught. His humility led him to hear God's voice to accomplish the projects he put his hands to, and he was never afraid to take on the next challenge. Gary's favored credo was based on Ecclesiastes 9:10, "Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all of your might." He shared this legacy of hard work, grit, and perseverance with his three sons. In 2012, Gary met and married the love of his life, Erin Macari. They enjoyed the outdoors together going on spontaneous adventures in their camper which was always stocked and ready for travel. He loved home projects, gardening, and backyard barbeques with his boys, family, and friends...his door was always open. His passion was to help people, and he always believed he could get something done and make someone's life richer. He continually questioned the world around him, always trying to find the truth. He was a lover of our country and of God, and his kindness and generosity was extended to everyone he met. Gary lived his life like Galatians 5:1: "For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this; thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself." Along with hard work, his example of a Godly life was also passed on to his boys. In short, Gary absolutely loved Jesus, as He provided him salvation as well as direction, comfort and peace in this life. Gary is survived by his wife, Erin Bishop; three adult children: Luke Bishop (Alisha), Wyatt Bishop and Joel Bishop; mother Sandra Daley, brother Hayland Bishop (Darlynn); half-brother and sister David Bishop and Julia Bishop; first wife and friend Sarah (Rowland) Butler; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his special companion, a two year-old rescue German Shepherd named Lady. Gary was preceded in death by his father, David C. Bishop; step-father, John Daley; grandmother Louise Winston; grandfather Paul Wycoff; grandmother Alice May Bishop; and his uncle and aunt, John and Carol Bishop. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Biddle Park in Arroyo Grande at 2pm with a gathering to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Santa Barbara Animal Care Foundation.

