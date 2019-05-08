Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Dean Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Dean Cooper Gary Dean Cooper, 84, longtime resident of Pismo Beach, passed away on April 28, 2019 in Arroyo Grande, CA after fighting a long battle with kidney disease. Gary was born in Salina, KS to Albert and Mabel (Jennings) Cooper. He spent the majority of his life in California, living in the Bay Area and Pismo Beach. He proudly served in the United States Air Force (1955-1959), stationed in CA, MA, FL, and Guam. Gary worked as an engineer for General Motors, then for Lockheed, and was a small business owner. For many years he enjoyed being involved in the Sons of the American Revolution where he held the positions of President, Treasurer and Registrar. Gary was a devoted hus- band, loving father and adoring grandfather and great grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 56 years, Vonda (Hampton) whom he knew since their childhood; his daughter, Renee and her spouse, Jon; his son, Shaun and his spouse, Kathryn; his 3 grandchildren, Danielle, Krista and Garin; and his great-grandchild Nara. We will all miss his kind- ness, gentleness, sense of humor and the keen interest he took in everything we did. He was always willing and available to help anyone. We were blessed to have him in our lives.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 8, 2019

