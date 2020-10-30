Gary York

June 24, 1947 - October 7, 2020

Sheridan, Wyoming - Gary was born in Modesto California June 1947. God called him home on October 7,2020 in Sheridan Wyoming. He graduated from SLO high in 1966 where he lettered in football and wrestling. He then served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. His career with Atascadero State Hospital spanned almost 30 years. He is survived by his 3 brothers, 2 daughters and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents and daughter. His memorial service is on November 14th 11am at the Faces Of Freedom Veterans Memorial in Atascadero, reception following. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the International Myeloma Foundation in his name.





