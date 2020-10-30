1/1
Gary York
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary York
June 24, 1947 - October 7, 2020
Sheridan, Wyoming - Gary was born in Modesto California June 1947. God called him home on October 7,2020 in Sheridan Wyoming. He graduated from SLO high in 1966 where he lettered in football and wrestling. He then served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. His career with Atascadero State Hospital spanned almost 30 years. He is survived by his 3 brothers, 2 daughters and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents and daughter. His memorial service is on November 14th 11am at the Faces Of Freedom Veterans Memorial in Atascadero, reception following. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the International Myeloma Foundation in his name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Faces Of Freedom Veterans Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home
689 Meridian
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307)673-5837
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved