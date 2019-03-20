Gaynelle Wordeman Gaynelle Wordeman 91, left us on Jan. 30, 2019 at her home in San Luis Obispo. She was born in Bridgeville, Pa. to William and Minnie Wallace and married John Wordeman, a WW2 vet, in 1947. Together they lived in Pittsburgh, Rochester, NY, and finally SLO where John was a Cal Poly professor. Gaynelle was a Cal Poly grad with a BA degree in Social Science and worked for many years in special education. She is survived by a son, John (Erin) of Cambria and a daughter, Linda (Mike) of Ballard, Wa. and 4 grandchildren, Dylan, Kelsey, Caitlin, and Wren. She loved animals so any donations to Woods Humane Society, are appreciated.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019