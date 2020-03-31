Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Helen Daily Apel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Genevieve Helen Daily Apel Genevieve Helen Daily Apel, beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, died peacefully on March 10, 2020. She was born to Leona and P.M. Daily on June 7,1923, the third of four daughters (Eleanor, Marty, and Virginia). She graduated from St. Anthony High School in Long Beach, where she met her future husband, Ralph. When he left to serve in the US Navy, she got her pilot's license and was accepted in the Women's Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) program. Before she could be assigned, WW II ended, Ralph came home, and he and Genevieve were married on February 23, 1945. Together, they raised a family of seven children, and yet Genevieve found time in those busy years to volunteer with the OLPH Women's Guild, Meals on Wheels, "Great Books" and endless years as her children's Room Mother. Despite all of those commitments, she also found time for playing bridge and making needlepoint pillows and stained glass art. As their children became adults, Genevieve and Ralph enjoyed playing tennis and golf, and traveling the world together. After her dear husband passed away on December 24, 1987, Genevieve moved to beautiful Morro Bay, where she quickly became an active member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church, the Church Guild, and the Women's Golf Club. She continued to volunteer her time with Meals on Wheels, Second Hand Rose, and as a Eucharistic Minister for the SeaShells Community. She made numerous new friends, including her treasured fellow members of The 90's Club. Her dear friend and companion, Don Calver, and she enjoyed many years of church activities, shared outings, and trips before his passing in 2017. And for all of her 24 years there, Genevieve never tired of sitting at Morro Rock and watching the surfers, sea gulls and otters! Genevieve was preceded in death by her oldest daughter Charlene, and is survived by children Ralph (Elaine), Dennis (Tensie), Theresa (Russ, deceased), Catherine (Mike), Veeve (Rod), and Kenn (Lynda). She cherished her 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and she will live on in all those that she loved so well. "And when evening creeps upon me I'll never fear to be alone; Once again, O Blessed Mother, Take my hand and lead me home."

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020

