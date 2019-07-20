Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Alexander Shammas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Alexander Shammas George Alexander Shammas 85, of San Luis Obispo went home to the Lord on July 16, 2019. He was born in Central Falls, RI, to Alexander Shammas and Nabeha Hermiz, and moved to California at age 12. After serving in the U.S. Navy, George graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Marketing. In 1957 he married Patricia McDonnell and together they raised two sons while living in Los Angeles. Building on his sales experience , George opened and operated a Century 21 Real Estate office in Eagle Rock. After relocating to San Luis Obispo in 1980, he owned and operated Century 21 Team Realty. George and Pat worshipped at Grace Church and SLONAZ Church. George is survived by Pat, his loving wife of 61 years, sons, David (Leslie) and James, and grandchildren, Daniel and Andrea. The celebration of his life will beheld on Saturday, July 27 th at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene at 3396 Johnson Ave., San Luis Obispo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SLONAZ Camp Academy Fund.

