George Duane McMillan George Duane McMillan was born December 14, 1927 at 5:50 am in the small town of Hartford, South Dakota. He grew up on a ranch with his parents, George and Alice McMillan, and his younger sister, Dolores. Both sides of his family were early pioneers on the Great Plains. The ranch was near the Sioux reservation and he learned to speak a bit of their language. He developed a deep respect for Native Americans, collecting the many ancient artifacts he found while working and hiking on the plains. He boarded at the high school in Wessington Springs and left for the Navy before graduation in 1945, serving for a year. After discharge, he attended Colorado A&M in Ft Collins and graduated with distinction in December of 1950, majoring in Animal Husbandry. He then re-enlisted in the Navy for four years, stationed in Newfoundland, Canada and Key West, FL. He and his wife, Joan Egan McMillan, were married in Newfoundland in December 1951. They were married nearly 55 years, until she died in 2006. After his second discharge, he moved to Crawford, NE where he joined the USDA Soil Conservation Service. He worked up through the ranks before retiring in 1982 as the State Conservationist for Utah. He earned a Masters in Public Administration from Syracuse University in 1973. And over his career, he helped protect America's soil and water resources from Portland, OR to Harrisburg, PA. Retiring at 55, he enjoyed painting, gardening, camping, fly-fishing and rockhounding. His biggest find was a tusk protruding from a dry creek bed near Crawford in 1962. Later a dig revealed two mammoths who died locked together in battle, with a saber-toothed wolf trampled beneath their feet. They are featured in a museum near Crawford. In 2000, he and Joan moved to San Luis Obispo to live with their daughter Susan's family and to be close to family who lived nearby. With family holding his hands, George D. McMillan died peacefully at home in San Luis Obispo, CA, at 2 am on Sunday, September 6th. He was 92 years old. George was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Egan McMillan; his parents, George Grafton McMillan and Mary Alice Williams McMillan; his sister Dolores McMillan Krog and her husband, Lyle; and his son-in-law, James Duncan. He is survived by his four daughters: Gayle McMillan Smith and her husband, Terry, of Colchester, VT; Kimberly McMillan Duncan of San Luis Obispo, CA; Susan McMillan Emry and her husband, Chuck, of San Luis Obispo, CA; and Patricia McMillan of Tucson, AZ. And by his grandchildren: Aurelia Smith; Andrew Smith; Jama Duncan; Jinah Duncan; Joanna Duncan Whipple and her husband, Anthony; Jacalyn Duncan; George Michael Emry and his wife, Tiffany; Taylor Emry Cervenka and her husband, Logan; and Matthew Newlin. And by seven great- grandchildren: Bailey Duncan; Colton Emry; Joshua and Jacob Duncan; and Kennedy; Willow and Caolan Whipple. A small private service arranged by Reiss Family Mortuary was held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park, Los Osos, CA. Father Kelly Vandehey of the Old Mission officiated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store