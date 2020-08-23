George Edward Walker June 19, 1934 - August 19, 2020 George passed into the spirit world on Wednesday August 19th. He was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska in 1934. He moved to Salinas, California with his parents in the 1940's and had a 33 year career with the Salinas Californian newspaper, starting out as a route driver and retiring in 1986 as a pressman. After retirement George and his wife Betty moved to Atascadero and George took on handy man work for neighbors and others. He enjoyed maintaining their large garden, meeting people from all walks of life, golfing and visiting Chumash Casino with friends for a day trip. George was preceded in death by his son Jerry, a brother and 3 sisters and is survived by his wife Betty, his son Terry, his daughter Lisa Jones, four step children, his brother Richard, several nieces and nephews, six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Services are pending due to pandemic restrictions.



