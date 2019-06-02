Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Francis Keenan. View Sign Service Information Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel 1239 Longbranch Ave Grover Beach , CA 93433 (805)-489-5552 Send Flowers Obituary

George Francis Keenan George Francis Keenan Born August, 1930 in Sterling, Colorado. George passed away peacefully on May 28 at his home in Cambria, CA with his wife, Gale of 67 years by his side. George grew up in Colorado and joined the Air Force in 1950, where he served four years in Montgomery, Alabama. He married his bride, Gale Keenan on July 12, 1952. He graduated from Colorado University at Boulder in 1954 with a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. Upon graduating, he moved his family to Morro Bay, CA in 1958 and took a job a the local Rexall pharmacy. In 1972 he moved his family to Cambria and bought Keenan's Cambria Village Pharmacy. He sold the pharmacy upon his retirement. He ws one of the original owner of the spirit of San Luis Obispo. George was an active member of the Santa Rosa Catholic Church and a member of the Round Table group. He was also a member of the Cambria Men's Club and an active member in a local investment group. He was loved by everyone that knew him. George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gale Keenan and their four children: Mike (Selena) Keenan, Mark (Debra) Keenan, Richard (Narlene) Keenan, and Lynn (Karl) Keenan. Grand children: Kenny, Grace, Sarah, Drew, Troy, Austin, Michael, Kayla, John (Sarah), Tyson, Lindsay, Sean, and great grandchildren: Alexander and Lucas. Rosary will be at the Santa Rosa Catholic Church on June 7 th at 10:00 am and the funeral at 11:00 am. Reception to follow. There will be a grave-side service at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park. For more information contact Marchal Spoo Mortuary (805)489-5552.

George Francis Keenan George Francis Keenan Born August, 1930 in Sterling, Colorado. George passed away peacefully on May 28 at his home in Cambria, CA with his wife, Gale of 67 years by his side. George grew up in Colorado and joined the Air Force in 1950, where he served four years in Montgomery, Alabama. He married his bride, Gale Keenan on July 12, 1952. He graduated from Colorado University at Boulder in 1954 with a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. Upon graduating, he moved his family to Morro Bay, CA in 1958 and took a job a the local Rexall pharmacy. In 1972 he moved his family to Cambria and bought Keenan's Cambria Village Pharmacy. He sold the pharmacy upon his retirement. He ws one of the original owner of the spirit of San Luis Obispo. George was an active member of the Santa Rosa Catholic Church and a member of the Round Table group. He was also a member of the Cambria Men's Club and an active member in a local investment group. He was loved by everyone that knew him. George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gale Keenan and their four children: Mike (Selena) Keenan, Mark (Debra) Keenan, Richard (Narlene) Keenan, and Lynn (Karl) Keenan. Grand children: Kenny, Grace, Sarah, Drew, Troy, Austin, Michael, Kayla, John (Sarah), Tyson, Lindsay, Sean, and great grandchildren: Alexander and Lucas. Rosary will be at the Santa Rosa Catholic Church on June 7 th at 10:00 am and the funeral at 11:00 am. Reception to follow. There will be a grave-side service at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park. For more information contact Marchal Spoo Mortuary (805)489-5552. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close