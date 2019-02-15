George Henry Hauser, Jr George Hauser died peacefully in Arroyo Grande, California, on February 9, 2019. He was 93 years old. George was born June 1, 1925 in Mineola, New York, to Mildred Hannah Hauser (Armstrong) and George Henry Hauser. He grew up in Garden City, NY with his parents and younger sister Ruth. They were a loving, active family and spent their summers on the North Fork of Long Island beside Great Peconic Bay. It was here that George developed his love for the sea. He was an excellent student, graduating from high school a semester early and entering Princeton University that spring. His studies were interrupted by WWII. George entered the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served aboard the USS Anacortes (PC-1569) in the Pacific Ocean from November 1944 until the ship was decommissioned in Oregon in 1946. He was a Second Class Electronics Technician serving as the ship's radar operator. While aboard he sailed to Saipan, Marcus Islands, Ulithi, Truk, Iwo Jima, Chi Chi Jima, Yap, Eniwetok, and Pearl Harbor. He was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He resumed his studies, earning a Master's Degree in Aeronautical Engineering. His 1948 thesis was titled "The Relationship Between Impact Force and Stress Propagation as Functions of Time in a Prismatical Bar Under Simple Tensile Impact". Upon graduation George began an illustrious career. He first worked for Northrop Grumman and was instrumental on a project involving the U.S. Air Force's Northrop YB-49 Flying Wing, father of the B-2 Spirit Stealth bomber. He was injured in a high-speed taxiing accident at Edwards Air Force Base when the aircraft wobbled, crashed, and burned on March 3rd, 1950. George later worked for Hughes Aircraft Industries and at Vandenburg Air Force Base. George was active in power boating, captaining his father's 34-ft cruiser as well as his own boat, gunkholing from Long Island to New England. Upon moving to California in 1964 he bought a 22-foot sailboat and explored his new coastline. While doing so he fell in love with the tiny hamlet of Oceano and purchased a lot. He built his beach house in 1966. George was an avid traveler and a life long learner. His numerous journeys included cruises across the oceans to Europe, pilgrimages to the Holy Lands following in the footsteps of St. Paul and numerous other exotic places. George's curiosity and appetite for knowledge were insatiable. He loved to play his organ, listen to classical music, go to the opera and tackle the LA Times crossword puzzle. In addition, he adored all his many cats. He was a good neighbor and friend. George was a very active member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Arroyo Grande. He had his lay license and shared communion with shut ins and the residents of the AG Care Center, where he himself spent his last months. He enjoyed the various bible studies series at the church. He served at the People's Kitchen and was a leader in prison ministries. He was most passionate about the St. Barnabas Thrift Store George leaves behind nephews Robert Potdevin (Jill) of Basking Ridge, New Jersey and James Potdevin (Tamira) of Juneau, Alaska, and niece Jan Munier (Rob) of Falmouth, Massachusetts, 10 grand nieces and nephews and 4 great grand nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 301 Trinity Ave, Arroyo Grande, Saturday Feb 16th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to St. Barnabas Church.
St Barnabas' Episcopal Church
301 Trinity Ave
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019