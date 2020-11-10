George Johnson

May 27, 1931 - November 5, 2020

Arroyo Grande, California - George Bryan Johnson passed away on Nov 5, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born and raised in Spokane, WA, earned a Civil Engineering degree at WSU and was a proud Cougar fan. After attending Whitworth College and San Francisco Theological Seminary, he met Ann DeGrazia in Alaska while on his internship. They married in 1961 and began an 8-year missionary experience with the Presbyterian Church in Costa Rica and Colombia. Upon returning to the US, George had a long career with the Forest Service and also served as interim pastor for many churches along the way. George loved sports and was always the joke teller at parties. He leaves behind his wife Ann of 59 years, 2 children, Kirk (Natalee) and Jodi (Richard) and 3 grand-children (Roston, Nicholas and Talia). He will be greatly missed.





