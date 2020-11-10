1/1
George Johnson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Johnson
May 27, 1931 - November 5, 2020
Arroyo Grande, California - George Bryan Johnson passed away on Nov 5, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born and raised in Spokane, WA, earned a Civil Engineering degree at WSU and was a proud Cougar fan. After attending Whitworth College and San Francisco Theological Seminary, he met Ann DeGrazia in Alaska while on his internship. They married in 1961 and began an 8-year missionary experience with the Presbyterian Church in Costa Rica and Colombia. Upon returning to the US, George had a long career with the Forest Service and also served as interim pastor for many churches along the way. George loved sports and was always the joke teller at parties. He leaves behind his wife Ann of 59 years, 2 children, Kirk (Natalee) and Jodi (Richard) and 3 grand-children (Roston, Nicholas and Talia). He will be greatly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved