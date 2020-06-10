Georgina "Jeanne" Silva Georgina "Jeanne" Silva, age 88, passed peacefully in her home in San Luis Obispo, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 surrounded by family members. She was born on September 4, 1931 in Santa Barbara, CA. The family moved to San Luis Obispo in 1935 where her father worked as a railroad foreman for the Southern Pacific Railroad. She attended Arroyo Grande High School where she met the love of her life, her husband of 70 years, Louis L. Silva. They had two children: Kathy, born in 1951 and Mike, born in 1953. Jeanne went to work for the National Guard and was a dedicated and well-loved employee for 30 years until her retirement in 1987. Jeanne Silva was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an accomplished cook and enjoyed hosting dinners and social gatherings for her loving family and many friends. Jeanne enjoyed learning new things and often took classes on a variety of subjects to broaden her knowledge. She had a lovely soprano voice and participated in the choir at Unity of San Luis Obispo, where she was an active member for 48 years. In addition, she loved to travel with her husband, Lou, and they enjoyed taking many trips together. Jeanne Silva touched many lives and will be remembered fondly for her boundless generosity, loving heart, and infectious laugh which brought great joy to so many people. She is survived by her son, Mike Silva, daughter-in-law Susan Silva, grandchildren Christopher Silva and Matthew J. Evans, great-granddaughter Riley Lynn Silva, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Unity of San Luis Obispo, 1130 Orcutt Road, SLO, CA 90220. A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.



