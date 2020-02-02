Gerald "Jerry" Babcock Jr. Gerald "Jerry" Babcock Jr born August 5 1941, in San Luis Obispo Ca, to Gerald Ben Babcock Sr. and Kathryn Mary Priest, left this mortal realm in a fashion that fitted his style Tuesday, January 28 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Jerry is survived by his wife Vicki of 47 years; sister Diana; sons, Richard, Timothy and Ron; brother-in-law Bob; nieces Rita, Shaney, Robbye, and Darci; daughters Michelle, Missy and Teresa; niece Rita; Not to mention a formidable bunch of grandchild: Justen, Chris, Kimberly, Seth, Trevor, Daniel, Kristy, Tyler, Heather, Yvonne, Monica and Chelsea. And ten great-grand-children. Jerry had a raw talent for being so quiet and observant; you'd almost think he wasn't aware you were in his bubble. He just liked to be in the room where it all happened. A man with simple tastes of suspenders, basic tees, shorts or a pair of jeans. A smile so infectious that it made you forget about how white his signature beard was. Jerry was always waiting to catch that great fish, a real "Catfish Hunter"! Jerry was truly a great man whose impact will forever be felt by the family that loves him dearly and knows they will see each other again. He was a selfless man whose passing has left a hole that only he can fill. His ability to love, sacrifice, provide, support, and forgive will forever be a lesson to all he knew. In lieu of flowers or tears, you can make a small donation to the in Jerry's honor or go to your favourite fishing spot and cast a line. He wouldn't have had it any other way. And please remember to enjoy the little things in life.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020