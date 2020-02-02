Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald "Jerry" Babcock Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald "Jerry" Babcock Jr. Gerald "Jerry" Babcock Jr born August 5 1941, in San Luis Obispo Ca, to Gerald Ben Babcock Sr. and Kathryn Mary Priest, left this mortal realm in a fashion that fitted his style Tuesday, January 28 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Jerry is survived by his wife Vicki of 47 years; sister Diana; sons, Richard, Timothy and Ron; brother-in-law Bob; nieces Rita, Shaney, Robbye, and Darci; daughters Michelle, Missy and Teresa; niece Rita; Not to mention a formidable bunch of grandchild: Justen, Chris, Kimberly, Seth, Trevor, Daniel, Kristy, Tyler, Heather, Yvonne, Monica and Chelsea. And ten great-grand-children. Jerry had a raw talent for being so quiet and observant; you'd almost think he wasn't aware you were in his bubble. He just liked to be in the room where it all happened. A man with simple tastes of suspenders, basic tees, shorts or a pair of jeans. A smile so infectious that it made you forget about how white his signature beard was. Jerry was always waiting to catch that great fish, a real "Catfish Hunter"! Jerry was truly a great man whose impact will forever be felt by the family that loves him dearly and knows they will see each other again. He was a selfless man whose passing has left a hole that only he can fill. His ability to love, sacrifice, provide, support, and forgive will forever be a lesson to all he knew. In lieu of flowers or tears, you can make a small donation to the in Jerry's honor or go to your favourite fishing spot and cast a line. He wouldn't have had it any other way. And please remember to enjoy the little things in life.

