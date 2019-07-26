Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Lawrence Burwick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Lawrence Burwick Gerald Lawrence Burwick "Palooza/Pa/Papa", of Paso Robles CA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday July 21, 2019. He was 71. Jerry was born on January 19, 1948 in Atascadero CA. He attended Shandon High School, and later served a full tour in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. Outside of his oil field work, he also had a cattle business until the late 90's. He was a hard worker since the age of 12. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Jerry devoted his life to his family. Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Burwick, daughter's Brandy Burwick and Lacey Burwick-Nay, son Jerry Burwick, son in law Kitt Nay, grandkids; Taylor Burwick, Ryder, Koleton and Reese Nay, Ross and Hazel Burwick, and great grandson Bodhi Burwick-Aguilar. He is preceded in death by his sister Warnie Burwick of Shandon, and parents Warren and Doris Burwick of Shandon. Graveside services will be held at Paso Robles District Cemetery on Monday July 29, 2019 at 10 a.m.

