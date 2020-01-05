Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Louis "Jerry" Dilbeck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Louis "Jerry" Dilbeck March,1932--Dec. 9, 2019 Born in El Centro, CA. Passed away in Shingle Springs, CA. He leaves his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia Dilbeck; sister JoAnn Davis; sons Lyndon and Mycah Dilbeck; stepchildren, Lucinda Eileen, Sandra Cavanaugh, and Lance Allen. He leaves nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Andrew Louis Dilbeck and Gretchen Merklein Dilbeck, and stepson Steve Allen. Jerry graduated from Santa Maria High school, class of 1950. He served in the US Navy during Korean War. Always a "car guy," Jerry held record time on the Central Coast from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara in his '49 Merc. While living in Ontario, California, he built a dragster 1932 Ford coupe, which held many records in California. Returning to San Luis Obispo, he was an officer with California Corrections at the Men's Colony for 18 years. In 1990, Jerry relocated to Northern California to be with family. He and his cherished wife, Pat, enjoyed their retirement on five acres in Shingle Springs. The grandchildren always said, "Papa can fix anything!" He was active until the last few months when cancer reoccurred. Jerry is buried at Green Valley Cemetery, Cameron Park, California.

