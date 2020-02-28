Gerald "Jerry" M. Mintz Gerald "Jerry" M. Mintz, 75, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on February 23, 2020. Gerald is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara (Carp); his sister Ruth (Larry) Katz of Mt. Laurel, NJ; his children Jeffrey (Jenny) of Santa Barbara, David of San Jose, Jessica (Tabber) of Honolulu, HI, and Jenni (Steven) of Oxnard; his grandchildren Abigail, Emily, Jacob, Levi, Quorra, Valen, Charlotte, and Tyler. Gerald was born in Philadelphia, PA to Herman and Freda (Azoff) Mintz. Gerald was a veteran of the Air Force, a member of the American Legion, and a board member of Congregation Beth David. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and his son Jason. A service will be held at noon on March 1 at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park in Los Osos, CA.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020