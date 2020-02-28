Gerald M. "Jerry" Mintz

Gerald "Jerry" M. Mintz Gerald "Jerry" M. Mintz, 75, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on February 23, 2020. Gerald is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara (Carp); his sister Ruth (Larry) Katz of Mt. Laurel, NJ; his children Jeffrey (Jenny) of Santa Barbara, David of San Jose, Jessica (Tabber) of Honolulu, HI, and Jenni (Steven) of Oxnard; his grandchildren Abigail, Emily, Jacob, Levi, Quorra, Valen, Charlotte, and Tyler. Gerald was born in Philadelphia, PA to Herman and Freda (Azoff) Mintz. Gerald was a veteran of the Air Force, a member of the American Legion, and a board member of Congregation Beth David. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and his son Jason. A service will be held at noon on March 1 at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park in Los Osos, CA.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020
