Service Information Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home 1703 Spring St Paso Robles , CA 93446 (805)-238-4383

Gerald "Coach Jerry" Thomas Reynolds Jerry passed peacefully away July 15, 2019. Jerry was born May 1952 in the old French Hospital. He grew up in Paso Robles and attended Bauer-Speck and Paso High for a year before transferring to Mission Catholic High School. Jerry excelled in sports and was named Athlete of the year in 1970. Jerry went on to Cuesta College where he played football and baseball. Jerry graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a BS in physical education in 1975. He received his single subject Ryan teaching credential in 1976. Jerry student taught at San Luis High before going back to Mission to teach.He then went to Templeton High school where he taught and coached for 25 years. Jerry had an exemplary career in coaching. His football career from 1979 -2003 with a record of 201-73. CIF champions 1981,1985,1987,1992. CIF runner ups, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1995. CIF coach of the year, 1981, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1992. His baseball career 1980-1983 and 1993-2003. CIF champions 1999,2000 and 2003. His softball career 1987-1992. CIF champions 1989 and 1990. CIF coach of the year 1989 and 1990. After retirement he coached at Paso High football assistant from 2004 to 2017. Paso baseball assistant from 2005 to 2014. He was a co-ordinator for the CIF champs in 2014. Jerry went on to coach for a year at Atascadero football in 2018. Jerry was named Honorary Coach for the Federation of Christian Athletes all star game in 2017. Jerry was notified just before his death that he had been selected to the CIF Southern Section 2018-2019 Distinguished Service and Hall of Fame Award. The ceremony to be held this October. Jerry was preceded in death by his father Thomas Reynolds and mother Lois Reynolds. Jerry is survived by his wife Pamela, his sister Evelyn "Lyn" Wilkie. Aunt Carmela Pesenti and many other relatives. Jerry would be honored if you wore your favorite football, baseball or high school jerseys to the service. Funeral services July 31 st, 2019 11A.M. Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church 820 Creston Rd. Paso Robles. Reception to follow in parish hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Skills USA Chapter 211 c/o Reynolds PO Box 932 Templeton CA 93465, or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral home. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 24, 2019

